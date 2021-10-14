News

Bitcoin drops in Google searches, surprise print. For us it is a test of strength

The specialized press reports that Google searches for the word Bitcoin are at a particularly low level.

This may seem paradoxical because in reality Bitcoin is higher than ever and after having challenged the very difficult resistance of $ 58,000, it is now taking a physiological pause for reflection. But beyond all this, technical analysts remain strongly bullish on this cryptocurrency and all Bitcoin observers agree that the currency will soon hit new highs. In general, the attitude around Bitcoins has changed in the last period and international regulators have appeared less eager to clip the wings of cryptocurrencies. But then why this loss of interest highlighted by Google Trend? Google Trend actually tracks the amount of searches on a given word, but we don’t think this decline means a loss of interest. Indeed, if anything, it could perhaps also be read as the feeling that Bitcoin is something acquired, by now known, consolidated and consequently that there is no longer a need to document that much.

Greater normality

Not necessarily a few searches on the word Bitcoin mean little interest. They probably just mean that Bitcoin is something it seems to be by now less exotic and less mysterious. And then let’s also put the fact that probably those who own the crypto or even simply those who follow the trend of the Popular cryptocurrency, it does this on its smartphone apps and not through Google searches. So less curiosity and more normality: all positive things for the reputation of the cryptocurrency.

What Bitcoin needs to do is to be cleared through customs and no longer be perceived as too atypical an investment. This is normal because the more “ordinary” it is considered, the larger the audience it attracts.

But let’s not forget that the focus on coin it is always high.

