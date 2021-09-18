Bitcoin, each transaction produces e-waste equal to two iPhone 12 Mini

Recently, Elon Musk also showed Bitcoin pollution, an episode immediately following the Tesla backs off on the cryptocurrency queenbut a new study has drawn attention to another very worrying factor.

If on the one hand, in fact, we are trying to solve the issue by reducing emissions, the impact on the production of electronic waste, the so-called e-waste, is still at very high levels.

To be exact, on the paper published in Resources, Conservation and Recycling some estimates have emerged precisely on the production of electronic waste produced by the Bitcoin ecosystem annually. To be exact, it is estimated that the Bitcoin network currently uses 30.7 metric kilotons per year, comparable to what the whole of Holland can produce in one year in terms of small electronic waste.

In terms of single transactions, on the other hand, the estimates speak of 272 grams per single transaction, equivalent to about two iPhone 12 Mini, as The Guardian has suggested on the matter.

More worryingly, this constant production also leads to the potential release of chemicals. But where does this waste come from? Mainly, it is a constant search for more performing and efficient material by the miners, therefore the average life of the ASICs dedicated to the validation of transactions stands at one year and a handful of months.

Speaking of cryptocurrencies and clean energy, the state of El Salvador will use the energy of volcanoes for mining.