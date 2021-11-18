Bitcoin, El-Erian admits he bought them during ‘the crypto winter’. That’s when he would buy them back

Mohammed El-Erian, Allianz’s chief economic advisor and chairman of Gramercy Fund Management, admitted buying an unspecified amount of Bitcoin when the cryptocurrency plummeted to $ 3,000 in the so-called “crypto winter” of 2018. El-Erian he then sold the digital asset in late 2020, when Bitcoin had now regained $ 19,000.

A few months later, the digital currency hit a record over $ 60,000.

El-Erian pointed out that he would feel comfortable buying the cryptocurrency, again, in case some speculators exit the market.

The former Pimco believes that those who invest in cryptocurrencies can be divided into three categories: “fundamentalists”, who are those who think in the long term; professional investors, who aim to diversify their portfolios; and speculators, who operate on a day-trading basis.

The first two types of investors, El-Erian underlined, represent “really the solid foundations of a long-term vision of the market”.