News

Bitcoin, El-Erian admits he bought them during ‘the crypto winter’. That’s when he would buy them back

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

  1. Home ››
  2. News >>
  3. World News ››


from


FACEBOOK
TWITTER
LINKEDIN

Mohammed El-Erian, Allianz’s chief economic advisor and chairman of Gramercy Fund Management, admitted buying an unspecified amount of Bitcoin when the cryptocurrency plummeted to $ 3,000 in the so-called “crypto winter” of 2018. El-Erian he then sold the digital asset in late 2020, when Bitcoin had now regained $ 19,000.

A few months later, the digital currency hit a record over $ 60,000.

El-Erian pointed out that he would feel comfortable buying the cryptocurrency, again, in case some speculators exit the market.

The former Pimco believes that those who invest in cryptocurrencies can be divided into three categories: “fundamentalists”, who are those who think in the long term; professional investors, who aim to diversify their portfolios; and speculators, who operate on a day-trading basis.

The first two types of investors, El-Erian underlined, represent “really the solid foundations of a long-term vision of the market”.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, a love was born between the singer and the rapper

September 29, 2021

Adam Sandler was terrified at the thought of ruining Drunk of love | Cinema

September 17, 2021

the SEC Goes Long and Investors Pay the Bill

3 weeks ago

Mission Impossible in name and in fact: 14 positives on set, “Tom Cruise is absolutely furious”

September 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button