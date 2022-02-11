Bitcoin, El Salvador and Fitch | The agency downgrades the rating to CCC

The agencies of rating can they be an instrument of political pressure? Or do they always do their work independently? It is a question that does not arise with Bitcoin but that has returned strongly to the fore given how much it is happened between Fitch and El Salvador.

Fitch has in fact carried out a downgrade – or a lowering from B- to CCC. Something expected for many, given the worrying situation for the public debt of the villagebut that also sees $ BTC at the heart of the matter. They are not our conspiraciesbut direct quotations from the document of Fitch.

Fitch against El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment

One of the possible keys to understanding what happened from Fitch it’s this one: Bitcoin it is creating problems for the old Soloni of classical economics and for this reason it is attacked from every angle. An interesting, even if partial, reading: we will start from this.

As reported by Fitchwhich we remind our readers to be one of rating agencies most important in the world, the worrying situation of El Salvador it is also linked to the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender currency, as well as purchases made by the president Nayib Bukele it did on behalf of the state it governs.

In Fitch’s view, the weakening of institutions and the concentration of power around the presidency has increased the instability of future policies – and the adoption of Bitcoin as a legal tender has added uncertainty about the IMF program that would offer liquidity for the 2022 and 2023.

This is the dispatch released by Fitch which adds some succulent details to the story. It really isn’t Bitcoin itself to be a problem, but the fact that its adoption as a legal tender currency has actually already triggered reactions from IMF.

All within a situation where El Salvador almost desperately needs liquidity for the next 2 years. The country’s financial needs are in fact increasing, which has also led to the birth of Bitcoin Bondsa kind of alternative to traditional financing channels.

Is Fitch Being Against Bitcoin?

Not necessarily. At least according to what was released by the group, the latter would limit himself to assessing the current conditions of the Salvadoran economy, as well as the situation of its important public debt. Bitcoin it would therefore be a problem as it dislikes a IMF and not for other matters.

This is what makes us optimistic about the future of Bitcoin within the economy of El Salvador. The one of IMF it is in fact one political reaction tout court and has no kind of economic basis.

But be careful: this does not mean that there will be no big problems for El Salvador: we are in fact facing a country that will have more financing needs for the next two years than the amount of money that will be collected through Bitcoin Bonds.

Will Bitcoin Bonds Be Enough to Save El Salvador?

Assuming he actually needs to be saved, the answer is complex. Of course, the case is not the best and the ambitious plans of Nayib Bukele they will need to be funded, but the loan of IMF however, it would not be decisive – if the country’s important needs were to be confirmed.

THE Bitcoin Bonds they remain a good alternative (they would cover much of the money at stake with the International Monetary Fund) – particularly if subscriptions were to arrive in large numbers. What is certain is that El Salvador is preparing for an important match – and that Bitcoin it will be one of the weapons available to the country.