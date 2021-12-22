Bitcoin: El Salvador buys more Bitcoins

EL Salvador never stops. When in Italy it was the middle of the night and around San Salvador they were exactly the 21:21 of the 21/12/21 the country bought … 21 Bitcoin.

Obviously a move made for the strength of the meme, which on the other hand confirms the country’s constant commitment to Bitcoin – which we remind our readers to be legal currency since last September.

Another purchase for Bukele – with a curious curtain on Twitter

Bukele orders the purchase of an additional 21 Bitcoins – here’s how and why

It all started with a tweet from Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador and creator maximo of the passage of the country a Bitcoin as legal currency.

El Salvador’s entire size is 21,000 km2 Coincidence? I don’t think so!#Bitcoin🇸🇻 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 22, 2021

El Salvador extends for 21,000 km ^ 2. Coincidence? I do not think so. And today is the last 21st day of the year ’21 of the 21st century. at 21:00! And we will buy 21 Bitcoins for the occasion. I’m blocking the purchase to start it at 21:21:21. And here’s the receipt!

One way to keep growing the huge ascendant that Bukele ha on Twitter, particularly among fans of Bitcoin. Another successful operation that continues to project El Salvador, in the collective imagination of fans of $ BTC, in first place.

Does Bukele manage independently?

That’s what they’ve been asking themselves for a while now analysts, given that Nayib Bukele has already hinted to carry out these operations through their phone, despite the fact that they are purchases that are made for bill from the state coffers of El Salvador.

An autonomy that – although we cannot have the proofs now – we believe that it is also conditioned by the appeal of the President of El Salvador to the best specialists on a global scale of $ BTC. Which would also seem to be confirmed by the always discreet timing of the country’s purchases.

Cash in El Salvador is growing, despite IMF …

It also continues the quarrels between El Salvador and the International Monetary Fund, with the latter not very happy with the choice of Bukele to replace, at least partially, the US dollar, which is still legal tender in the country.

The Fund keep pushing so that El Salvador retrace his steps, also in order not to make him an example for others emerging economies that could follow its moves. Which, at least for the moment – and also through the refusal of any type of collaboration – would not seem to have had the effects envisaged by IMF, with El Salvador which increases, again, its chest in Bitcoin.