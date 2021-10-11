Bitcoin: El Salvador is + 40%

Bitcoin back on Sunday night and with some strength above altitude $ 56,000, considered by many to be one threshold symbol – which makes it possible even in the short and very short term.

AND Nayib Bukele – object of the arrows also of Vitalik Buterin at the weekend – can sing victory on Twitter, in a speech addressed to all users Chivo – which then coincide with a very large part of the citizens of El Salvador.

Great success for El Salvador – and the race may not be over here …

All this as European stock exchanges wait to open for another week of relative fear. Bitcoin could become the safe haven for many to invest in. What we can do with the eToro cypto-platform, the most used today (go here to open a free demo account with all the TOP features).

We have the automatic trading also on Bitcoin with the CopyTrader – copy system 1 click or to spy on the best in their movements. And with the CopyPortfolios to invest in crypto baskets. To switch to a real account is enough 50 dollars.

For Nayib Bukele, until now, the numbers speak

The president of El Salvador, for some weeks now the subject of a decidedly unedifying press campaign, has since its opening this week of exchanges on Bitcoin certainly the numbers. And it reminds us of this with a series of Tweets that are already among the most shared on the subject $ BTC.

Go to Chivo Wallet (now). Remember that those who spend Bitcoins are technically reselling them to the government. So spend it worry-free. Or put them aside (but you’ll need patience when it comes down, and hope it comes up again). However, if you opened your account on September 20 and haven’t spent your Bitcoins, you are now up 40%.

A series of Tweets that send back to the sender the criticisms from which the country and the government were targeted because of the move – actually very original – to start accepting Bitcoin as legal tender currency.

Yet another complicated week opens on the markets, even if Bitcoin …

At least apparently it would seem to be calm returned on the main squares. Calm though that it is extremely relative, because the different fear & greed index they are only partially improving. There are several issues that can grip markets and investors and making it very uncertain, at least on the stock exchange.

Index that still does not tell of a calm and peaceful situation

In our infographic it is clear the level of fear that the market still feels, a situation which, however, at least in this circumstance, could give an important hand to those who invests in cryptocurrencies.

JP Morgan spoke clearly, many institutional investors have identified their own in Bitcoin a more viable alternative than gold to protect yourself from the inevitable market turmoil – and from the crisis which now seems to be more than evident to everyone.

The cash buffer: how big funds will move

One is really on the way liquidation on the main stock exchanges in the world? Several large funds have hinted at this, which they claimed to have already prepared a cash buffer, or rather a liquidity barrier, to protect oneself from a possible systemic crisis.

It was not clear whether the strategy will still have to be partially implemented or whether it was already liquidated during the last correction of the European and American stock exchanges. The fact is that another element of uncertainty which is prompting many to exercise with one some concern on the main markets.

Look at Bitcoin Dominance to understand the market cycle

During the weekend Bitcoin performed much better than most cryptocurrencies, which is also faithfully represented by bitcoin dominance – which we report in the graph.

The dominance of Bitcoin is clear: there could be a return to the growth of the Altcoin sector

A situation that would suggest some recovery spaces interesting for cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum but also how Cardano And Solana to catch up with BTC.

But that doesn’t mean it will necessarily be Bitcoin to lose ground: there are all the elements to think that in reality we could return to one generalized bull run – which would also be confirmed by estate of the sub-fund during the weekend.

Facts and numbers to watch today

Before saying goodbye in this new Monday appointment to the advances for the week, we also attach the facts to follow very closely to understand how the market could move:

Opening of the American stock exchanges

They almost always have a very significant impact. The panic would appear to be behind, but if it were to resume this would result in one higher volatility also on the cryptocurrency sector. Volatility that we can go to exploit with intermediaries useful for the cryptocurrency trading. There Capital.com platform (go here to get a free and unlimited demo account) offers all the tools for the automatic trading – thanks to the integration of MetaTrader 4.

Situation of the Asian stock exchanges

Apart from the Japanese one they opened in slight rise, which suggests that the question Evergrande is now considered to be resolved. However, there will remain the need for any type of investor to stay at the window to follow the evolutions also of this specific situation.