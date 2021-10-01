Bitcoin: El Salvador leads the way, the beginning of a revolution?

The news

With a series of tweets on Monday 6 September, the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele revealed that the country bought 400 bitcoins, worth around $ 20.9 million, one day before formally adopting the world’s most popular cryptocurrency as legal tender.

“Our brokers will buy a lot more as the deadline approaches,” he wrote.

The price of bitcoin rose following the tweets and was trading up to a high of $ 52,923.

The announcement of Bukele marks a very important milestone for bitcoin. El Salvador now represents the first country to officially put bitcoin on its balance sheet and keep it in its reserves and will accept it as fiat currency, which will work alongside the US dollar.

The legislation allows viewing of bitcoin prices, tax contributions payable with the digital currency, and capital gains from bitcoin exchanges will be tax free. El Salvador launched a wallet app called Chivo to which citizens can sign up with a national ID to transact using bitcoins. Also to incentivize usage, users will receive $ 30 in bitcoins when they sign up.

Also Tuesday 31 August, the Congress of El Salvador passed a law to create a $ 150 million fund to facilitate bitcoin to US dollar conversions.

Advocates and critics around the world will be watching to see how this unprecedented experiment unfolds. In fact, the policy has sparked criticism across the country where a good majority are not convinced that this move will help the country and that it will be a success.

Today’s market reaction is decidedly negative with Bitcoin losing 12% and back below $ 48 thousand. Perhaps a sign that El Salvador’s step is premature?

Technical analysis

The spread of the news caused a continuation of the rally that led Bitcoin to the resistance test in the $ 52,000 area, Fibonacci 76.4% retracement of the April collapse. This is a very difficult area to break through and the market is taking the opportunity to react negatively to the news the next day and return to 50% of the same retracement ie the 45000 area. This is a key level and absolutely worthwhile support. keep in order not to have a trend reversal. If today’s Tuesday 7 September daily candle closes above 46500 it will have been a collapse due to high volatility, otherwise the aforementioned support at 45000 will be at risk.