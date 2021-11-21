Bitcoin: Epochal turning point! | Bond and Bitcoin City in El Salvador

On the day of the return of Bitcoin towards the top of the channel, which definitively closes the fears of collapse that have been circulating in the last few days, a historic agreement is also closed a El Salvador.

The country led by Nayib Bukele it has in fact agreed with BitFinex And BlockStream for the issue of $ 1 billion worth of Bitcoin bonds – for a move that, we anticipate it without fear of being proven wrong – will forever change the destinies of the concepts of public debt and monetary policy.

Incredible breakthrough in El Salvador regarding Bitcoin…

Historic deal: $ 1 billion in bonds, all for Bitcoin

The agreement is one of the important ones: it will push the adoption of Bitcoin to El Salvador and it will be a turning point for how we all understand monetary policy. But let’s go in order. It starts with an agreement between iFinex and El Salvador, or through Bitfinex, for the issue of public debt securities for 1 billion dollars in value, which will serve for the development of two important channels of adoption of $ BTC – also making use of the important infrastructure of Blockstream.

Finex is focusing on supporting the government for the creation of a law on the issuance of tokenized securities and the same government will offer iFinex the first license in this new regulatory framework, so the government of El Salvador can issue its own bonds for mining. through volcanic energy.

This is the comment of Paolo Ardoino from Bitfinex, which adds more meat to the fire and which begins to shape this incredible turning point for the country led by Nayib Bukele.

Part of the funds for the birth of the Bitcoin City

Part of the funds that will be raised will be used for the development of Bitcoin City, which was very recently announced by Nayib Bukele. A city with zero income tax, no tax on capital gain, none property tax and on salaries and without any local tax. A city that will also be governed by clean energy and which immediately aims at zero CO2 emissions.

All with the project to develop at the center Bitcoin mining through volcanic and therefore clean energy, of which the country is rich. Project that had already been announced some time ago e to which we had already destined insights on our site.

A program that clearly aims to attract investors from the ecosystem of Bitcoin and large companies, making them become El Salvador the world’s most important hub of $ BTC, whose funding will come precisely from bond Bitcoin which will be issued and by a modest one VAT of the 10%.

1 billion bonds issued: but for what?

The funds raised through the issuance of these bonds will be divided into two sub-funds. 500 million will be immediately spent on Bitcoin and the rest of the 500 million instead in infrastructures for the mining in the area.

In addition i bond will offer extraordinary dividends that will derive from the eventual liquidation of the excesses of gain obtained in Bitcoin, by resorting to management AMP offered precisely by Blockstream.

What does it mean for Bitcoin?

It means the debut in the world of sovereign debt and in particular in a financial sector that no cryptocurrency could ever have even imagined reaching. A truly epochal turning point, which if it were to succeed and achieve the success we expect will be the turning point in the world of finance.

The Bitcoin Bond represents the beginning of the capital market reform, built on layer 2 technologies running on the $ BTC blockchain such as the Liquid Network. Investment capital can now move around the world without any friction. Dividends can be distributed instantly, with built-in encryption to offer maximum confidentiality. These bonds can be traded 24/7 even against assets such as stablecoins, using protocols that eliminate the need for trusts.

This is the comment of Blockstream, which in our view correctly outlines the enormous importance of a breakthrough of this type, which will do by pilot also to possible expansions in this sense of other countries.

Who thought El Salvador would stop adopting Bitcoin like legal tender currency has already been denied. And there will be much more to do, with repercussions of course bullish for the entire sector of Bitcoin.

When more details on how to participate in the Bitcoin Bonds will be available, we will not fail to update our readers on how it will eventually be possible to participate in this type of investment.