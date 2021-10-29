Bitcoin: escape from exchanges | Why is it bullish news? Analyses

Definitely special week for Bitcoin, with very high volatility e pitched battles between bears and bulls, which now occurs quite regularly when in the area of all-time high.

A short situation that sees big swing price even within a few minutes, as happened last night when the bulk of the Italians were preparing to dine. Swing up to $ 58,000 then followed by a rapid recovery above altitude $ 61,000

Escape from exchanges for Bitcoin – how to interpret this news? Our analysis

Volatility, but $ BTC disappears from the markets

Continue undaunted negative flow from Bitcoin on major exchanges. A situation certainly interesting also for the medium and long term, with a lot of i miner BTC, how much the holder long and very long term that they are continuing to move away give your coins exchange.

The balance of Bitcoin in and out of exchanges

A very positive situation, in future prospect – with a situation that according to the analyzes would largely depend on whales, large groups of the mining (whose movements are always relatively simple to trace) e holder long-term, which seem to be the most convinced in supporting this umpteenth bull run from Bitcoin.

The same data that emerged from a recent study by Kraken, an exchange that has conducted in-depth and specific analyzes in blockchain – and on its marketplace – to draw similar conclusions: whales and miners are stealing large quantities of BTC.

Meanwhile Willy Woo is aiming for another year of bull run

Willy Woo is one of the most famous names in the world of Bitcoin, as well as one of the most respected analysts. His point is not too complicated to understand: the long-term holders on Bitcoin they are actually much richer of the previous cycle and this could reduce any pressures triggered by the desire to make profits.

Let us make the example of MicroStrategy. In October alone, it earned 2 of the $ 7 billion total value of its huge stack of Bitcoin. Roughly the same happened to all whales, which are unlikely to get rid of the large amount of $ BTC they have in cash. Even if you wanted to make a profit, a very small sale would be more than enough.

The mad rush from $ 62,000 to $ 58,000 and back

It’s something we saw last night and to which i bitcoiners they will be long-standing by now get used to these price swings. These fluctuations need not worry in any way, given the particular moment we are experiencing on the markets.

The resurgence meme – that sees Dogecoin And Shiba Token earning and swinging so strong is having repercussions on even the most solid and stable projects. All this in a big picture for Bitcoin basically positive, with the sentiment general that seems to be all stretched towards a return towards i all-time highs.

Technical analysis on Bitcoin – what to expect for the start of the weekend

With the weekend which is upon us, technical analysis can be a blunt interpretation, but still useful to understand at least what kind of situation is forming in terms of graph analysis.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 7-day moving averages on $ BTC

The moving averages they are all, except for the MA 10 simple, in positive. Good sign for a cryptocurrency that has been through cross volatility over the past week. However, this figure will also be compared with what the classic indicators of technical analysis offer.

INDICATOR SIGNAL ATR DECREASING VOLATILITY CCI BUY 🟢 ADX NEUTRAL MACD BUY 🟢 ROC BUY 🟢 The technical indications on 7-day $ BTC

Here too the overall picture is very positive over the 24 hours. All this however – we repeat – with tools that are today, in a situation of lateral movements like that of the last few days, relatively blunt. We will therefore have to stay at the window and be ready to to intervene even with the right platforms to ride volatility.

