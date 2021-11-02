Bitcoin ETF: 3 disadvantages of having it in your wallet

The launch of the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States in the past month has literally inflamed the enthusiasm of investors, who have catapulted to buy the asset on the market. In the first 2 days of listing, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy accumulated $ 1 billion, as never before for an ETF.

At the same time, the spot price of the underlying hit a new all-time high at $ 66,967, crushing the previous one in April 2021 to $ 64,778. The Valkyrie Investments ETF Bitcoin futures also landed on the stock market and in all likelihood others will follow in the coming months.

This could be an opportunity for the US to catch up with respect, above all, to Canada and Europe, where for a long time there have been several products that follow both the spot and future prices of the main cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin ETFs: 3 disadvantages of holding the asset

General euphoria is likely to be contagious, but it’s not all runny fat. Keep in mind that the ETFs just approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission do not track the spot price of the underlying, but its future. This creates at least 3 disadvantages, as listed below:

Rolling costs

Bitcoin futures basically freeze the price of the underlying for the following months, but when the contract expires it must be renewed. This involves transaction costs and management fees for thousands of contracts that go out and into the ETF. The logical consequence is that these charges weigh on the performance of the fund, manifesting a certain price difference with respect to the value of Bitcoin at a given moment.

For example, over the past 10 years the oil futures ETF, United States Oil Fund, has underperformed the WTI price by as much as 70%. The discrepancy between the futures price and the spot price can be made even more marked with the increase in volatility, which increases costs.

Contango effect

A real sword of Damocles that weighs on the return of ETFs that have futures as their underlying is the contango effect. Basically, when contracts come to maturity they are very often renewed at a higher price compared to the closing one, precisely because longer maturities usually have higher prices.

For the Bitcoin ETF this may be more evident for one fact: the maximum amount of contracts a company can hold is 4,000 for short positions. This means that when it reaches the threshold it has to buy longer-dated pieces, liquidating shorter-dated ones. The risk is therefore to sell at a low price and to buy at a high price, materializing the contango effect. Some sectoral estimates have estimated that this will affect the ETF’s annual performance by 5-10%.

The forks of the network

Cryptocurrency ETFs may face the problem of network forks, which are updates to the software that makes the technology work. The developers are not all in agreement on how the blockchain should be managed in this regard and this could create a price difference between those who will use a newer software and those who will instead rely on an older version.

Bitcoin has undergone several forking operations in the past and this does not bode well. Many believe that such problems could be mitigated when the SEC approves ETFs that have Bitcoin as their underlying asset and not Bitcoin futures.