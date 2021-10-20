Bitcoin ETF boom debut. The pressure on rates is rising

Good start of the US quarterly, but bond, BTP and US Treasury yields rise and expensive energy is felt on the lists – New green Treasury bond – Stellar debut for Destination Italy on AIM

The first Bitcoin ETF goes into orbit like a rocket, jumping to second place overall in terms of trade value on the first trading day. The ProsShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was up 5% to $ 41.9. More than 24 million pieces have been traded and the provisional value is expected to be close to one billion dollars. In history, only one ETF recorded higher volumes at its debut, BlackRock’s on CO2. The most savvy speculators (high frequency traders) bought together with many common savers, looking for solutions to deal with inflation. Institutional investors are still missing, frightened by the high volatility: yesterday we went several times from a minimum of 61,800 to 64,000 dollars, a step from the record.

EVERGRANDE DOES NOT PAY BONDS IN DOLLARS, IT GOES TREASURY

The rush of virtual money is the most eloquent sign of the work under the surface of a financial market that remains surprisingly calm despite apparently uncomfortable situations. In China, first of all, from where comes a deafening silence on the fate of Evergrande’s international debts. But also in the US, where the 10-year Treasury Note returned to the highs of the last four months, at 1.662%, a sign that operators expect a more hawkish Fed than already expected. However, nothing seems capable of disturbing the quiet strength of the US lists, which celebrated the eighth session up in a row, spreading optimism also in Asia. And, probably, about European openness.

ALIBABA: JACK MA CAN TRAVEL OUTSIDE CHINA

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.3% despite widespread declines in the real estate sector. Reuters wrote tonight that Evergrande has decided to shelve the sales plan for part of its brick business.

The rally was led by a 7% rise in AliBaba stock following the announcement that Jack Ma has been allowed to travel to Europe, raising hopes of an easing of technology restrictions.

It also holds the CSI 300 of the Shanghai and Shenzen lists (+ 0.1%). No surprise from the decision of the Central Bank of China on the reference rates: confirmed at 3.85% loan prime rate to one year.

The Tokyo Nikkei is advancing (+ 0.3%). Kospi of Seoul -0.1%. Sidney’s S&P ASX200 + 0.7%. On parity, the BSE Sensex of Mumbai.

WALL STREET GOES UP THANKS TO TECHNOLOGY, STABLE NETFLIX

The session on Wall Street was positive: the S & P500 gained 0.7% thanks to the push of the top names in high tech. Dow Jones + 0.54%, Nasdaq + 0.71%.

Stable after the Netflix Stock Exchange after the accounts and, above all, after the evaluation of the “Squid Game” effect. The Korean series was seen by 142 million users in the first month of its release. New subscribers to the platform were 8.5 million in the last quarter.

Procter & Gamble down (-1%) under cost pressure. Tesla was also down (-0.7%) after less brilliant sales in China.

DOWN DOLLAR AND OIL

Wall Street futures are flat. The dollar is in retreat against almost all the reference currencies on the planet, especially those of the emerging area. Euro dollar up 0.2% to 1.165. The British pound, the Norwegian krone and the Canadian dollar also appreciate.

Commodities are relatively quiet, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index slightly down. WTI crude oil is down by 0.7%, to 82.5 dollars a barrel. The reference contract for natural gas loses 1.5%.

THE MARKET PUSH UP EURO RATES. LANE (ECB): THEY ARE WRONG

Meanwhile, the market continues to think about the possibility of a tightening of monetary policy by Frankfurt, despite the assurances of the bankers closest to Christine Lagarde. The tones of the chief economist of the ECB, Philip Lane, strategist of Frankfurt’s accommodative policy are peremptory: “When we look at the market prices of the future interest rate curve, I think it is difficult to reconcile some of the market visions with our forward guidance, very clear and precise “. Not everyone thinks the same, though. The governor of the Finnish central bank, Olli Rehn, and the governor of the Slovenian central bank, Bostjan Vasle, think there are risks of inflation rising further. But what gives one to think is the attitude of the national authorities.

THE TREASURE ISSUES GREEN BOND FOR 5 BILLION

The Italian Treasury continues to fund at rates deemed satisfactory. Waiting for the future BTP offer (12 billion from November 8), the Mef yesterday gave a mandate to a pool of banks to reopen the BTP Green expiring in April 2045 for an amount equal to 5 billion euros. In March, the stock had collected offers for 88 billion.

Germany also takes the field today with the reopening of the ten-year green bond (3 billion).

THE RETURN OF THE TEN YEAR TO THE MAXIMUM SINCE MAY

However, the pressure on bond market yields is felt. The Italian 10-year rate stood in the 0.94% area, after a peak at 0.95%, the highest since the end of May compared to 0.87% at the start and after closing the previous session at 0.9%.

The ten-year Bund rises to -0.11%. The German curve has seen a steepening compared to yesterday, with 30-year Bund rates reversing course, recording an increase of almost 5 basis points, to 0.29%.

The spread on the Bund on the ten-year stretch is 105 basis points, up from 104 at the opening and yesterday.

MILAN + 0.25%. BUDGET NOTE SENT TO BRUSSELS

Piazza Affari is positive and appreciates by 0.25% (26,332 points). The government is preparing a tax wedge cut of at least 8 billion as part of the 2022 budget, according to Reuters.

Loading... Advertisements

The closing is slightly progressing in Frankfurt (+ 0.24%); better Amsterdam (+ 0.72%), the leading list of technology, and Madrid (+ 0.68%), the most sensitive to bankers.

SUFFER DANONE AND ERICSSON, CHINA SLOWS DOWN KERING

Paris is flat. The slowdown of Danone weighs (-3%), more linked to forecasts than to results. CFO Jurgen Esser anticipated that costs will increase by 9% in the second half of 2021 and that the trend will continue next year.

The slowdown in sales of Kering, Gucci’s parent company, is even more disturbing: only + 3.8% in the third quarter compared to + 12% in the middle of the year. The data, communicated with the stock market closed, is the first tangible sign of the slowdown in Chinese consumption.

Ericsson also fell sharply (-3.7%) after quarterly accounts slowed down by difficulties in the supply chain, a risk also for the coming months.

PIAZZA AFFARI RELIES ON ENEL, POWERED BY MADRID

The good news coming from Madrid gave wings to the Enel stock (+ 2.6%). The Spanish government is preparing to cut the reductions imposed on the profits of utilities that will apply “reasonable” prices to their final consumers. This was reported by the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias, citing sources familiar with the affair. According to the newspaper, the government will set the price cap at 60 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), slightly above the production costs for nuclear power in Spain, which are estimated at around 57 euros per megawatt hour.

This is how Iberdrola and Endesa, subsidiary of the Italian group, rebound. A2a (+ 1.12%) and Hera (+ 0.67%) also advanced.

ENERGY: GAS PLUS AND SARAS RUN

Meanwhile, the rally in Gas Plus continues (+ 4.50%), which ended up under the analysts’ lens in the wake of the rise in prices linked to energy. In the last month, the stock has recorded a performance of around + 30% and has more than doubled compared to the valuation of six months ago. Banca Akros raised the target price from € 3 to € 5.6, confirming the buy rating.

Cooling crude oil prices dampens energy sector gains. However, Saipem maintains an increase of 1%, Eni goes negative with -0.5%. Still brilliant Saras (+ 4.8%) thanks to the increase in refining margins.

Maire Tecnimont also rose (+ 1.7%), in view of the results at the beginning of November. Equita confirmed its “hold” opinion pending an improvement in EBITDA and debt in the quarter.

Fincantieri + 2.4% after the signing of a memorandum with Eni to promote initiatives aimed at the energy transition.

AKROS UNICREDIT / MPS SIZE UNICREDIT

Bankers are weak. Intesa leaves 1.63% on the ground: Banca Akros has reduced the rating to neutral from accumulated, with an unchanged target price of 2.5 euros. In the red also Bper, Unicredit (-0.6%) and Mps (-0.7%). In contrast to Bpm (+ 0.6%). According to Equita, the hypothesis of a break in the negotiations between Unicredit and Mps would have a negative impact on Unicredit in the short term, while it would increase the speculative appeal of the Bank.

The managed sector suffers: Banca Mediolanum -1.82%, Poste Italiane -1.09%.

FERRARI PUSH EXOR. WEBUILD AIMS ON RAILWAYS

Well Exor (+ 1.39%) with Ferrari (+ 1.12%), but Stellantis loses 0.67%.

Webuild + 1.97% in the wake of the news that the Government has assigned 1.3 billion euros more to the Italian Railway Network for 2021 to accelerate the construction of infrastructural works.

ANALYSTS REWARD OVS, WIIT FLIES TO THE HIGHEST

Ovs + 2%: CEO Stefano Beraldo said he was looking at various companies for possible acquisitions and was aiming to renegotiate the terms of part of the debt with the banks.

New all-time highs for Wiit, + 2%, at 29.68 euros, after the purchase of the activities today conducted by JBM Technology Deutschland GmbH with the commercial brand “Release42”. The transaction has a value of approximately 71 million euros. For Equita, “this is an acquisition that is perfectly consistent with the strategic objectives”.

AIM, STELLAR DEBUT FOR DESTINATION ITALY: + 125%

From the Guinness Book of Records the debut of Destination Italia, the twenty-third AIM listing of 2021: + 125%, with an IPO collection of 3.5 million euros from primary shareholders. This is the first Italian Travel Tech specialized in quality tourism from abroad to Italy. In addition to LastMinute.com and Intesa, the company’s partners include Vitaliano Borromeo with the islands of Lake Maggiore and Riccardo Illy with the Polo del Gusto.