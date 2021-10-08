Bitcoin ETF Coming | Everything ready for October 18th?

Bitcoin knows something we don’t know. This is the theme of the latest discussions by experts on the recent push it has brought back BTC fully above the canal a $ 54,000, exceeding several times even i $ 55,000.

And for many, that something we don’t know is the next approval of the ETF in United States which – in all probability – will replicate the price of futures which are listed in Chicago.

It’s about time!

Something that could arrive in the next two weeks, thus crowning a October started already in the best way. With a space – given the uncertainty that still exists on approval – to invest. We can do it with eToro (go here to get the free demo account with all the exclusive features) – first-rate intermediary thanks to the functionalities fintech as the CopyTrader – to copy or spy on the best.

We also have – right in style ETF – i CopyPortofolios they insert $ BTC along with other cryptocurrencies. To switch to a real investment it is enough 50 dollars.

ETFs: are we finally there?

As reported by Bloomberg everything could be resolved in the next few two weeks – when the first ones will expire review of the ETF which are not based on direct replication of BTC, but rather sui Futures which are listed on the stock exchange of Chicago. A type of products – he admitted candidly Gary Gensler – more congenial a SEC – which is the authority that will have to deal, willingly (but much more likely not) with this thorny situation.

Thorny because above this approval stands consuming a fierce battle among the majority Dem and the minority Rep in Congress, with the former being the most stubborn opponents of the cryptocurrencies in general, with some prominent figures, such as the senator Warren – who continues to fight so much against the miner how much against theeffective use of cryptocurrencies in a financial and economic sense.

Why does Bloomberg think we could finally be there?

Because the review of ETF funds that exactly reflect the characteristics indicated by Gary Gensler – which then would run out of apologies to further postpone an approval.

Loading... Advertisements

The October 18 in fact, the approval date for theETF from ProShares, what a second Bloomberg has the highest chance of being the first to be accepted, with a 50% the possibility of this happening.

Immediately after the ETF from Invesco, then that of Valkyrie. On the other hand, it is unlikely that those of VanEck – still based on physical replication – as well as that of Galaxy. All this in a time frame that will keep us busy from October 18 until the November 1st. Last date that should bring with almost absolute certainty.

What will happen to Bitcoin after approval?

Everyone expects one bull run following the approval of at least one of the ETF which are currently on the table of SEC. An attitude that was responsible, at least in part, for recent bull run that kept busy BTC bringing it back widely above i $ 50,000.

Why such a positive attitude towards the possible listing of ETF? Because these are highly sought after products even by retail investors, or small investors who may not want to tinker with broker or with exchange.

It is therefore correct to think that an approval can actually give a further boost to Bitcoin, particularly in terms of market demand – with an offer which, as we have seen today it has been in retreat for some time now.

What are the actual odds that an ETF will be approved on October 18th?

In our opinion they are above 80%. SEC he really has no excuse for further postponements. Particularly now that there are products that respond to their diktat by thread and by sign.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is preparing to close European trading with a day of chop and of lateral movements very intense, unless it is clear the destination it will take in the next few hours. With one certainty though – the eventual arrival of a ETF on the American market it could change the cards in an important way.