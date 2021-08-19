Bitcoin ETF: in the US now the focus is on the future

Galaxy Digital, an investment firm headed by Mike Novogratz, submitted to the SEC, the US stock exchange authority, the request for approval of a new ETF based on Bitcoin structured futures as reported by Cryptonomist.ch.

Compared to the other ETF products on which the Securities and Exchange Commission she still hasn’t spoken this time the exchange traded fund does not invest directly in Bitcoin but in Bitcoin futures. In the United States, the majority of Butcoin futures traffic volume is handled by the CME, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mike Novogratz’s choice is not accidental

Galaxy Digital’s CEO has practically “tapped” the recent statements by the SEC President Gary Gensler which stated that the SEC would be more inclined to approve a Bitcoin ETF not directly exposed on BTC but on futures.

Galaxy had already submitted an application for approval for another ETF, this one directly exposed on BTC, but did not want to miss this opportunity.

The SEC’s delay in approving Bitcoin ETFs and the breakthrough in futures

A Bitcoin futures-based ETF could mitigate the risk for investors by not being directly linked to BTC. In fact, at the moment the SEC has delayed in approving the ETFs precisely for the high volatility of Bitcoin which makes it an extremely risky product for investors.

Loading... Advertisements

However, in other markets around the world, Bitcoin ETFs are already a reality, for example in Canada and Brazil. From this point of view, the United States is far behind. It remains to be seen whether Galaxy DIGital’s product will meet the SEC’s requirements and concerns.

Surely a Bitcoin ETF in the United States would open the doors to the sector for people institutional investors, increasingly interested in Bitcoin, but looking for investment products more similar to those of institutional markets. An eventual approval could contribute to the further growth of the price of Bitcoin, which already now, despite the retreat to $ 44,000, thanks to the presence of the institutional ones, is aiming straight to break through again $ 50,000.

The trend of Bitcoin futures expiring in August 2021