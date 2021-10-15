Bitcoin ETF ProShares arrives on Monday

Now only officiality is missing. Also Bloomberg, one of the most important newspapers dedicated to the world of finance and of investments confirms that there are a few days left for the first to be approved ETF based on Bitcoin.

News that is partially responsible for yet another rally of price of $ BTC, which reached altitude $ 60,000, and then undergo a very slight correction, remaining in a channel very close to his all-time high.

The official status is missing, but the confirmation comes from the inside of the SEC

Positive sentiment skyrocketing and the possibility that we really move towards a 5-zero price target by the end of 2021. Who wants to invest in $ BTC find in eToro – go here to receive a free demo account with all the best features – the best platform to do this. We will be able to invest with CopyTrader to copy the top of the investors or to spy on their moves on the market.

Alternatively we can use the CopyPortfolios – smart wallet with inside Bitcoin and also other cryptocurrencies. Those who want to start investing with real capital can start doing it with themselves $ 50.

Will the ProShares ETF be the first to be approved?

This would indicate common sense. Indeed, the ProShares ETF is the first to have an expiring decision on the calendar. The appointment is for October 18, when SEC must, by force of circumstances, to approve the first ETF based on Bitcoin.

This is the key not only for us, but also for us Bloomberg, which, citing internal and confidential sources, confirms that the approval, unless there are sensational upheavals, will arrive on the scheduled date. From next week it will therefore be possible for American citizens, companies and funds to hold in their portfolios ETF which, however, will replicate the trend of Bitcoin futures in perpetual, that is, those with a shorter term.

There will therefore be no physical purchases by the ProShares ETF, much less by that of Valkyrie, which should be the second in chronological order to be accepted, only a few days later.

Loading... Advertisements

What does this mean for the Bitcoin world?

This means a great deal to the world of Bitcoin, despite on a global scale ETF that replicate it are not exactly a novelty. In other countries, such as Canada, Switzerland, Brazil, but also Germany, these products are now commonplace and active on the main exchanges for months and years.

It was the United States to always have a very conservative approach towards structured products that reply the trend of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies – also due to a political battle that has seen opposing one side of democrats – with greater interest in supervising cryptocurrencies in the minute – and republicans, which instead have an almost homogeneous attitude of greater openness.

A political struggle, bench by bench of the Congress, which could not but also involve SEC, although the authority has always claimed a sort of independence from White House, despite the fact that the director of the agency is actually presidential nominated and then confirmed by Congress itself.

How popular can these products become?

They may be among the Mutual funds for example, or between investors who want invest in Bitcoin without the complications of buying directly. Since these are synthetic price replicas based on futures themselves will not have huge impact on the demand for BTC, unless of course the volumes are very high.

In that case, the bullish pressures on the price they could be much more important. However, the effect on the sentiment, already very positive in October, because it would be the last bastion of the movement to fall anti-Bitcoin in finance that matters. Faced with such strong demand also from institutional investors, it could only give up.

We continue to confirm ours Bitcoin forecasts, which speak openly of $ 100,000 for the end of the year. An apparently still distant goal. But Bitcoin got us used to this and more.