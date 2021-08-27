Bitcoin ETF: ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF Launched In October?

SEC ready to accelerate on approval of first Bitcoin ETF. And in order not to upset anyone, the green light could be given to more tools together

For months there has been talk of the go-ahead from the SEC to the first Bitcoin ETF. The exchange-traded funds with exposure to Bitcoin futures on which the American market control authority will be called to deliberate begin to accumulate and this is why more and more analysts are convinced that the SEC can no longer postpone further.

>”/> >”/>

✅ Know the eToro’s social trading revolution? Join the community, it works CopyTrader™ allows you to automatically copy the strategies of the best traders in the world. Get a Demo account with € 100,000 of virtual credit >>

In recent months there was talk of a possible approval of the first Bitcoin ETF by the end of the year but now, according to the latest rumors, the timeline could be lowered and even by a lot. As reported by Bloomberg, the green light from the Security and Exchange Commission could arrive as early as the end of October.

It really only takes 60 days to finally find the first authorized Bitcoin ETF by the SEC? Regardless of the veracity of this indiscretion, already today retail traders can still invest in Bitcoin from the comfort of their smartphone. How to do? The procedure is simple as you just need to download the free app of a broker like eToro which allows you to do trading on Bitcoin (and on other 29 famous and less famous cryptocurrencies), activate a demo account (also free) and learn to speculate on price changes. The image below shows the features of the eToro app: by clicking on the logo you can immediately download the free demo account.

Download the eToro APP now and start trading Bitcoin with CFDs >>> the demo is free and gives you 100 thousand virtual euros

But now let’s get back to the possible FED ok to Bitcoin ETFs. According to two Bloomberg experts, Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, the sudden revocation of the VanEck and ProShares Ether (ETH) futures ETF proposals could signal the SEC’s forthcoming green light for the Bitcoin ETF.

The analysts, in their note, spoke of “good sign for a potential Bitcoin futures ETF“in connection with the fact that the SEC has allowed these requests to remain active.

Loading... Advertisements

Beyond the novelty represented by the time horizon, (green light in October against the previous indiscretion which referred to a more generic “end of the year”), Bloomberg’s article contains a second interesting point: the SEC could authorize not only just Bitcoin ETFs but more than one! This choice, according to Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart, would be necessary to avoid giving an unfair competitive advantage to a single ETF with exposure to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin ETFs: which one will be the first to be approved by the SEC?

What could be the first Bitcoin ETF to get SEC clearance? According to Balchunas, theProShares Bitcoin Futures ETFs it could be the one actually in pole position.

This latest forecast on the launch of the first ETF with exposure to Bitcoin futures It came after asset managers VanEck and ProShares withdrew their applications for ETFs on Ether, just two days after they filed the relevant documentation with the SEC. As things stand, there are several requests for Bitcoin futures ETFs that are still active. In the course of 2021 alone, a number of asset managers such as Valkyrie, ProShares, Invesco and VanEck filed applications for SEC clearance to ETFs exposed to Bitcoin futures.

In light of Balchunas’ forecast, it is therefore possible that all ETFs proposed by the aforementioned managers may be approved by the SEC between October and November. While waiting to arrive at this appointment, retail traders can already now speculate on the price movements of Bitcoin. As we have already said previously, and as we repeat today, the eToro broker allows you to trade on Bitcoin starting from the demo account. By activating the demo account you can immediately have 100 thousand virtual euros to learn how to speculate on BTC without running the risk of losing real money (here the official website).

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED