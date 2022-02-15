Bitcoin ETF Spot in Europe | Fidelity launches it

Fidelity certainly does not send them to say. After having cashed the rejection by SEC the big fund manager started first a spot Bitcoin ETP in Canada and today announced the launch also in Europe.

A move that leaves little to the imagination of the group’s next moves now, despite its status as through the institutionshands and feet in the universe of Bitcoin.

Fidelity launches a Bitcoin Spot ETP in Europe

Yup, Fidelity it has no intention of stopping. And she proves it once again with concrete moves. The group, which is among the largest managers to the world regarding funds ETFhas in fact published its intentions to proceed with the listing of a ETP on Bitcoin a physical replica in Europe. An important step forward, although similar products are already available in EU and which shows that the group has every intention of getting serious with this new line of products as well.

TO physical replicaor the fund will buy the belowin this case Bitcoin – and will not limit itself to synthetically reproducing a index or again the price of futuresas is the case with all Bitcoin-based ETF financial instruments in the United States of America.

All this after the group received a great rejectiondespite being in excellent company, from SECthat is the authority that in the USE is responsible for supervising the financial markets and has the power of life or death over all instruments that must be listed on regulated stock exchanges.

The real game, however, will be played in the USA

Although this is a very good move by Fidelitythe real game will be played in USEwhere together with other major groups he is waging a battle for the approval of ETP / ETF Bitcoin spotwhich a SEC she is particularly disliked.

It is not said that during the stay of Gary Gensler at the head of the institution we will be able to obtain different results, although many of the fund managers are on a war footing and would seem ready to move on the legal level as well. The fact is that, at least for once, the financial markets Europeans they would seem to be more welcoming than those Americansthis while the USA are preparing to regulate at least stablecoinsin what will be a very long way towards a normalization of the sector.