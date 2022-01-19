Bitcoin ETF. The best 5 to invest in in 2022

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts now have a new tool available to invest in digital currencies, the Bitcoin ETF. This article will offer an in-depth look at what Bitcoin ETFs are, where to invest and how they work, and the reasons to consider investing in Bitcoin ETFs.

The Bitcoin (BTC) has been one of the most interesting investments in recent years. The digital currency was useless when it launched in 2009, but over time its use and value have increased dramatically to an all-time high of $ 69,000 in November 2021.

The blockchain technology behind the original digital currency spawned thousands of altcoins and decentralized financial applications, with the most successful being recorded by Ethereum (ETH). No wonder so many investors want to put their Bitcoin money aside.

But investing in Bitcoin is not always that simple. This is where a Bitcoin ETF (exchange traded fund). Here’s what you need to know.

Investing in Bitcoin ETFs

Investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies requires some extra work beyond what is involved in investing in stocks, bonds and the like. Most traditional brokerage firms don’t support the cryptocurrency trading, so you need to open an account with a cryptocurrency exchange or an online broker like for example eToro (with eToro you can buy, hold, sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies quickly and securely through the eToro Exchange).

An alternative solution to exchanges and online brokers is to purchase a Bitcoin ETF or a fund that is traded on a stock exchange so that your Bitcoin investment can be held in the same account with other traditional stocks, bonds and investment stocks.

What are Bitcoin ETFs?

Bitcoin ETFs are funds traded on a stock exchange that attempt to track Bitcoin’s performance. When you buy an ETF, you are not buying the underlying investment directly. Rather, you are buying shares in a fund that invests or attempts to mimic the performance of a particular stock or index, in this case Bitcoin.

To date, there are no ETFs capable of directly owning Bitcoin. This is because trading in cryptocurrencies and other digital currencies is not yet regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A number of ETFs and investment firms have applied to the SEC to launch ETFs that buy Bitcoin directly (including Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest), but crypto fund approval doesn’t appear to be at the top of the regulator’s agenda right now. .

Bitcoin vs Bitcoin ETFs

Why buy a Bitcoin ETF directly instead of Bitcoin? After all, even the best fund won’t track the crypto price perfectly as there are fees built into ETFs to pay for management.

In addition to avoiding the added complexity of opening an account with a cryptocurrency exchange and keeping Bitcoin safe, a big reason for opting for an ETF is that it is easier to gain exposure to Bitcoin investments.

5 Bitcoin ETFs to invest in in 2022

While there are still no ETFs buying Bitcoin directly, there are options available. Here are five to consider:

ETF name Resources Description Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) 27.2 billion dollars This is an investment fund, not an ETF, but it is the first and largest fund that tracks Bitcoin’s performance. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEMKT: BITO) 1.41 billion dollars A recent launch of ETFs that attempt to track Bitcoin using Bitcoin futures contracts. Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (OTC: BITW) 894 million dollars This fund is 60% Bitcoin, with the balance invested in other cryptocurrencies. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEMKT: BITQ) 117 million dollars This ETF invests in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ: BTF) 51 million dollars This is a new ETF that invests in Bitcoin futures from a cryptocurrency investment company.

Data as of January 12, 2022

1. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is not an ETF, but rather an investment fund with shares traded over-the-counter (traded through broker-dealer networks rather than a centralized exchange). This means that this closed-end fund is not open to new investments, but shares can be purchased if supported by your broker. However, the fund directly owns Bitcoin.

As with other ETFs on this list, as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is not a direct investment in Bitcoin itself, the fund’s units can be traded at a steep discount or premium over the actual Bitcoin price. When stocks are in high demand, units will tend to trade at a premium relative to the underlying Bitcoin owned by the trust, and units will trade at a discount to Bitcoin when demand is low. Furthermore, since Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Charges 2% Annualized Fee (€ 20 for every € 1,000 invested each year), will tend to underperform Bitcoin’s price action over time.

However, this is currently the largest Bitcoin fate-related fund and has been around since 2013. If you want a product that tries to follow Bitcoin price changes without buying Bitcoin, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is a good place to start your research.

2. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Launched in late 2021, theETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy uses Bitcoin futures to track the price of the original cryptocurrency. While it does not own Bitcoin directly, ProShares’ offering is the first ETF to attempt to follow Bitcoin’s stock.

L’ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy began trading in October 2021, so it has a short history. So far, Bitcoin has underperformed due to the monthly rollover of futures contracts (when a contract that is about to expire is moved to another with a longer date) and an annualized fee of 0.95%. It’s a flawed solution, but, over time, this ETF should roughly follow Bitcoin’s daily moves, although it may not be the best option for investors looking to buy and hold for the long term.

3. Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund

The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund is another over-the-counter investment fund like Grayscale’s Bitcoin offering, but with a twist. The fund invests in the top 10 cryptocurrencies weighted by market capitalization and is rebalanced monthly. Given Bitcoin’s size and advantage, it makes up 60% of the underlying wallet as of this writing, with Ethereum comprising another 28% and the next eight cryptocurrencies by size make up the balance.

Like other funds, the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund can trade at an extreme discount or premium compared to the underlying cryptocurrencies it owns. It also has a high expense ratio of 2.5%. However, if a basket of the largest cryptocurrencies – mostly Bitcoin – is what you are looking for, this is an interesting option worth a look.

4. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

Another Bitwise product is the company’s Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. L’ETF contains 30 stocks, most of which are involved in Bitcoin trading and mining, in the development of blockchain technology and other crypto innovators. Since it is invested in crypto stocks, this fund will not track Bitcoin’s price directly, but its performance will be susceptible to Bitcoin and the wild swings of the cryptocurrency industry.

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF launched in May 2021 and charges an annual fee of 0.85%. At the time of this writing, the fund’s three main stocks – Coinbase Global, the main holder of Bitcoin Microstrategy and the cryptocurrency trading platform and banking operator Silvergate Capital – made up almost a third of the portfolio.

5. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF is another one ETF investing in Bitcoin futures. It only started in October 2021, so it has a short history. It was launched by cryptocurrency asset manager Valkyrie, which sponsors several other cryptocurrency investment vehicles.

As with other ETFs that use futures, long-term monitoring of the underlying asset could be problematic. In addition, the annual expense ratio for the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF is 0.95%, which will further reduce the investment performance over time.

Choose the right product carefully to invest in Bitcoin

In addition to the inherent volatility involved in investing in Bitcoin, ETFs and Bitcoin funds will not be a perfect replacement if you want exposure to the largest digital currency. However, there are benefits to selecting an ETF as it can be a workaround for getting the performance of Bitcoin within your portfolio.

Are you experienced enough to trade cryptocurrencies? If you are not, but you still want to take advantage of the market trend, you can delegate someone else in your place. On the trading platform eToro you can use the function copy trading, a service that allows you to choose an expert trader and automatically copy his every move. Find the best investors, click on copy and let them try to generate a profit for you too.

