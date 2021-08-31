Bitcoin ETF: trees are planted in Canada to compensate for mining

Accelerate Financial Technologies, Canadian investment firm, announced plans to plant 3,450 trees for every Canadian $ 1 million investment in its Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund, a ETF carbon neutral to offset the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining.

A new Bitcoin ETF

The fund, as reported by Cryptonomist.ch, of the Calgary-based company, will be launched on August 31st on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABTC. It aims to offer investors exposure to Bitcoin’s performance by investing in derivatives, but naturally it presents a high level of risk.

Accelerate’s Carbon-Negative Bitcoin ETF (TSX: ABTC) intends to block more than 100% of the estimated carbon dioxide emissions attributable to bitcoin transactions to which ABTC is indirectly exposed by funding decarbonisation initiatives, including its global planting and cultivation program of trees.

Furthermore, Accelerate, with this strategy, is trying to satisfy the growing demand of eco-friendly investors who are increasingly focusing on companies with sustainable finance projects and who strongly consider the ESG factors (environmental, social and governance) when making investment decisions.

Bitcoin, mining and the environment

Accelerate wants to demonstrate that Bitcoin can meet the environmental, social and governance standards that many investors have begun to prioritize, creating value through activities that, in addition to generating economic surplus, are also useful to society and not borne by the environmental system. .

According to the company’s vision, each investment will help decrease approximately 1000 tons of carbon dioxide. The first project will focus on mangrove tree planting in Madagascar.

Growing concern over potential resource depletion has reached Elon Musk, making him doubtful about supporting BTC mining and overuse of fossil fuels.

This initiative is a significant step towards an important awareness raising around the issues of pollution and climate change, and is an example for the public attitude towards the eco-compatibility of Bitcoin mining.

Julian Klymochko, the company’s chief investment officer, said in an interview: “Accelerate preferred a concrete option through the creation of plantations over the purchase of so-called carbon credits, which do not produce the same environmental benefits.”

In 2021, Canadian regulators gave the green light to many Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, while the US Securities and Exchange Commission has not yet approved any crypto ETFs in the US.

Accelerate aims to become the leading ETF company thanks to a constant focus on innovation and customer needs also, as in this case, considering new social values.