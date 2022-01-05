Bitcoin ETFs: Another SEC postponement

There SEC has it again chosen a postponement to the nth request to be able to issue on US markets a Bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin spot ETF: SEC postponement to March

This is the‘NYDIG ETF based on BTC spot, whose possible approval was postponed to March 16.

According to what he stated the SEC yesterday, the agency designated a longer period to determine whether or not to approve the NYDIG Bitcoin ETF proposal.

The proposal was initially submitted in late June 2021, and in August the SEC opted for an initial postponement.

The agency may extend the deadline for issuing an approval or disapproval order for these proposals, and very often it does. In other words, it seems to be the standard procedure to take as much time as possible when the proposal is not immediately clearly approachable or rejectionable.

He writes:

“The Commission considers it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to issue an order approving or disapproving the proposed amendment to the standard, in order to have sufficient time to consider the proposed amendment to the standard and the issues raised in the comments submitted in connection therewith. Accordingly, the Commission, pursuant to Section 19 (b) (2) of the Law, designates March 16, 2022, as the date by which the Commission must approve or disapprove the proposed rule change (File No. SR-NYSEArca -2021 -57) “.

The US awaits Bitcoin ETFs

Currently on the US markets No spot Bitcoin-based ETFs have yet been approved, but only a few based on futures contracts on the price of BTC.

In addition to NYDIG, there are also other proponents who have asked the SEC to approve an ETF on spot BTC, among which the proposal to Grayscale to transform his Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) in an ETF.

It is possible that the latter proposal is the most likely to be approved, among those relating to ETFs collateralised directly in BTC, because in fact GBTC has already been present on the markets for years, albeit in another form, and has now amply demonstrated to be a safe tool, beyond the volatility of its share price.

However, it should always be remembered that several Bitcoin spot ETFs have already been approved in neighboring Canada, and which have been a great success right from the start.

A crypto consultant to the SEC

Note that a few days ago the president of the SEC, Gary Gensler, hired an advisor to the Senate Banking Committee, Corey Frayer, for advice on cryptocurrency policy.

In the official statement, the SEC writes: