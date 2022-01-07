Bitcoin ETFs: disappointing performance

BITO, or the first ETF approved in the USA that replicates the price of Bitcoin, it didn’t perform particularly well.

The performance of the first Bitcoin ETF

In fact, it made its debut on the markets around mid-October 2021 ad a price around $ 41, but now it is dropped below $ 30, with a loss of 27%.

In the same period, the price of BTC went from $ 63,000 to $ 47,000, thus with a loss of 25%.

In other words BITO’s price has lost more since its launch than Bitcoin’s price has lost.

This happened despite the trading record of the first days it was traded, i.e. days when its price rose from $ 41 to almost $ 44, reached on November 10, the same day as the all-time high price of Bitcoin.

So on the one hand, BITO seems to be replicating the BTC price trend quite well, but underperforming it slightly.

Bitcoin futures ETFs vs Bitcoin spot ETFs

However, it should be remembered that it is not about an ETF based effectively on BTC, but on futures contracts that replicate the price.

Note that instead the Canadian ETF on BTC spot (BTCC.B) launched on the Toronto Stock Exchange performed much better. In the same period, its price fell from $ 11.6 to $ 8.9, or a loss of less than 24%.

In other words, the US Bitcoin futures ETF performed worse than the same price as Bitcoin, while the Canadian ETF directly collateralized in BTC tokens performed better than the BTC price.

This difference suggests that in the event that an ETF collateralized directly in spot BTC is also approved in the US, this could perform better than the sort of “hybrid” currently traded on the US stock exchanges, and based not on real Bitcoin but on futures contracts. which replicate the price.

The case of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

In reality, however, also the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which is not an ETF, performed poorly.

Also starting from October 19, its price has dropped from about $ 48 to the current $ 35, or with a loss of 27% similar to that of BITO.

GBTC is collateralized in physical BTC, exactly like BTCC.B, so the difference in performance between the latter and BITO may not be due to the underlying. What they have in common GBTC and BITO is the fact of being traded on the US markets, while BTCC.B is traded on the Toronto stock exchange.

In light of this, it is possible to hypothesize that perhaps the possible approval of an ETF on spot BTC also in the USA could not having the ability to drive up the price of Bitcoin, and that US financial markets appear to behave abnormally compared to Canadian ones, for example.