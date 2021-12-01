Bitcoin ETFs: Is the SEC Hacking the APA?

According to Grayscale, the SEC’s repeated refusal to approve a physical Bitcoin-based ETF could even violate the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), a set of rules governing the decision-making process of federal agencies.

This is what is stated in a letter sent by Grayscale’s lawyers to the SEC and published on the agency’s website.

Grayscale is attempting to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fund into an ETF, but is finding opposition by the SEC.

To date, the agency has authorized some Bitcoin futures based ETFs, but still none based on physical BTCi, despite the first request in this sense dating back to eight years ago.

Bitcoin ETFs, “arbitrary and capricious” choices

In the long letter it is argued that there is no basis in believing that investing in the derivatives market is acceptable, while investing in the assets upstream of such derivatives is not.

In this regard, Grayscale goes so far as to state that the decisions taken by the SEC in this regard would have been “arbitrary and capricious”, given that after having approved ETFs based on Bitcoin futures, it instead rejected at least one request for approval of an ETF based on physical BTC .

In reality the difference in treatment is due to the fact that these two types of financial products respond to different laws, who obviously unfortunately treat them in different ways. Therefore the SEC has a legal rationale behind this unequal treatment.

In the letter, however, Grayscale’s lawyers explicitly write that:

“The Exchange Act and the APA require the Commission to treat ETPs on BTC in a similar way to those on Bitcoin futures.”

They say:

“Having allowed Bitcoin futures ETPs, registered under the 1940 law, to start trading in the last few weeks, the Commission cannot deny approval of the BTC listing by insisting on a different standard, vague and obviously impossible to meet. for ETPs on Bitcoin spot “.

The rules violated

Indeed, such a decision, according to Grayscale’s lawyers, would violate the APA Section 6 (b) (5) injunction against unfair discrimination between broadcasters.

The APA requires the SEC to treat similar products equally, unless he has reasonable underlying reasons for different treatment.

Also the US congressman Tom Emmer wanted to express his dissent regarding this unequal treatment, so much so that he defined the SEC’s approach to cryptocurrency regulation as “groundless and wildly inconsistent”.

In theory, the agency could rule on Grayscale’s request as early as December, but it is very likely that, as it did in previous times, it will postpone the decision as long as possible. However, it is expected a final judgment by the end of next spring.