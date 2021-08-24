Bitcoin ETFs, SEC requests in limbo

Every year seems like the right one, but the reality is that the US SEC has not yet approved Bitcoin ETFsdespite the openings on a futures-based instrument.

Will the SEC Approve Bitcoin Futures ETFs?

The words of the chairman Gary Gensler However, they have breached, and the same companies that had applied for a Bitcoin ETF are now hijacking a Bitcoin futures ETF. It is about a derivative product based in turn on another derivative product. A mix that can be very dangerous, but nevertheless more controlled. The SEC is clearly convinced that this instrument may be more suitable for investor protection, a concept that should be a priority for the Securities and Exchange Commission.

That’s why Galaxy Digital has submitted an application for approval for a futures-based Bitcoin ETF. He did the same VanEck, which on other occasions has already seen the application for approval of Bitcoin ETFs rejected in a so-called “classic” version.

But is this what investors want? According to the statements of Neena Mishra, Director of ETF research at Zacks Investment Research, investors would still want a traditional Bitcoin ETF. He explained to the Financial Times:

“While investor education is important, I think investors understand the difference between a bitcoin futures ETF and one that actually tracks bitcoin. Many crypto investors who are really looking for a bitcoin ETF will wait for the latter ”.

Applications on file with the SEC

Meanwhile, the SEC takes time and numerous questions submitted remain in limbo. The latest in order of time is that of Valkirie Investment which has applied for an ETF based on Bitcoin futures, just in recent days. The product will not expose investors directly to BTC but to futures.

WisdomTree in March, he submitted a request for a classic Bitcoin ETF, to be listed on Cboe’s BZX exchange. But he got no response from the authorities.

The CBOE itself has asked the SEC for approval of a Fidelity Bitcoin ETF.

Galaxy Digital’s dual requests for a classic ETF and one based on Bitcoin futures also stand out.

He’s also trying Ark Invest by Cathie Wood to get his Bitcoin ETF approved.

Finally, he is working on a possible launch of ETFs Grayscale, which could turn its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a Bitcoin ETF.

What happens in the rest of the world

The point is that institutional investors are looking for classic investment tools and are less likely to buy BTC directly. The large investment companies have understood this, and for this reason they are studying products dedicated to them, including, of course, ETFs.

But the United States risks being left behind. Too caught up in the fears that accompany the approval of exchange-traded funds, they are overlooking the fact that in other parts of the world, Bitcoin ETFs are a reality. It is also a successful reality. This is the case with the Canada, but also of the Brazil. Also in Europe ETFs are coming.

The United States, which wants to be at the forefront, in this case voluntarily wants to pursue.

The fear of many is that even 2021 will not be the right year. After all, this is a year of extreme success but of extreme volatility for Bitcoin: in January it was worth $ 30,000, in April 65,000, in June and July it returned to around 30,000, and now it is back at $ 50,000.

The SEC doesn’t like volatility, even if it is accompanied by historical records.

But then again, this is the nature of Bitcoin.