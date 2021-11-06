Bitcoin ETFs will attract ‘trillions’ of capital, crypto boom

The market for crypto is booming. Since the beginning of the year, Ether prices have exploded by more than 500%, while those of Bitcoin have more than doubled. But we would probably only be at the beginning of a sustained and long-term uptrend. For example, Goldman Sachs expects Ether to stand at $ 8,000 at the end of the year, up sharply from last Wednesday’s record of $ 4,670. Even more striking are the predictions of Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, an IT company now practically more dedicated to buying Bitcoin than anything else.

The turning point with ETFs for Bitcoin

The manager believes that the crypto market will definitely and in a big way with the former ETF for Bitcoin on Wall Street. He explains that, in his opinion, these funds will initially attract tens of billions, then hundreds and in a few months “trillions of dollars”. To be sure, ETFs on Bitcoin futures were authorized by the SEC as early as October. Two newcomers: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The first has already raised $ 1 billion in a few dollars, the second a little less.

But ETFs investing in Bitcoin are one thing, futures ETFs are quite another. Saylor himself admits that the former already exist in Canada, although the American market would be something else entirely. MicroStrategy bought 114,042 Bitcoins in just over a year, equivalent to over $ 7 billion. On the stock exchange, the company capitalizes on around 8.3 billion.

Crypto Smart believes in the boom of digital tokens

In Italy, crypto trading is possible on a platform exchange entirely national.

Is called Crypto Smart (www.cryptosmart.it), whose founders and partners are among the most convinced supporters of the potential of this still relatively new market. He explains it Alessandro Ronchi, which summarizes the reasons why he believes that the crypto market boom has solid foundations:

Since the start of the Covid crisis, 35% more fiat money has been printed to keep the economy alive. For example, the fiat currency in circulation, the dollar money supply, went from $ 16 trillion to $ 21 trillion. In this macroeconomic context of strong devaluation e monetary inflation, which is continuing at a rate of 10% -20% annually, any asset class other than fiat money or fiat-denominated debt is growing; in particular, “cryptocurrencies” are the perfect protection for maintaining purchasing power in the long term, because they cannot be printed at will by central banks.

Thus, the supply of traditional money (euros, dollars, pounds, yen, etc.) is growing immeasurably and investors have been hunting for assets not directly maneuverable by central banks for their economic policy objectives. This would explain the influx of capital, including institutional ones, into the “cryptocurrency” market and the consequent explosion in the prices of some of them such as Bitcoin and Ether. Crypto Smart is trying to raise awareness among Italian customers about these new investment opportunities, alternatives or complementary to traditional financial assets.