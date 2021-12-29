Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin: how much would you have earned by investing $ 1000 a year ago

Ending 2021 has been an exceptional year for cryptocurrencies, with digital tokens, such as bitcoin And dogecoin, which reached all-time highs and made investors millionaires.

The overall cryptocurrency market has briefly surpassed $ 3 trillion in value and the growing popularity of digital assets such as non-fungible tokens, or NFT, helped bring the once niche technology to the mainstream.

Token like bitcoin and dogecoin they have varying levels of technological development and both have seen strong growth in 2021, along with other digital currencies.

But everything must be taken with a grain of salt when it comes to cryptocurrencies, because a Cnbc post signed by Nicolas Vega points out, past performance is no guarantee of future returns, and experts warn investors not to put more money into cryptocurrencies than they can lose.

For those who decide today to delve into the crypto universe, it is better not to make a large purchase all at once, but rather distributing it in small purchases over time.

Bitcoin

So a investment of 1,000 dollars in bitcoin at the beginning of the year at a price of $ 29,290 would have meant buying 0.034 digital tokens, which vthis would bring about $ 1,632 at a Tuesday afternoon price of $ 49,150 per coin.

The largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capacity has had a strong 2021, with its value increasing by around 65% between January 1 and the end of December. In February, it first hit a $ 1 trillion market cap, but has since turned back to nearly $ 900 billion.

Ether

The value of a single ether, the token of the Ethereum blockchain, has increased by more than 400% in the past 12 months. A purchase of $ 1,000 of ether on January 1 at a price of $ 730.30 would now be worth about $ 5,226.16 at a Tuesday afternoon price of $ 3,816.67.

Ethereum supporters say the blockchain will become more scalable, secure and sustainable following its Eth2 update, scheduled for 2022, during which the network will transition to a new proof of stake model. Currently, Ethereum operates on a proof of work model where miners must compete to solve complex puzzles in order to validate transactions. This model is often criticized for its environmental impact as it requires an extreme amount of computer power.

Switching to Proof of Stake will allow users to validate transactions based on the number of coins they own.

Solana

If you had invested $ 1,000 in cryptocurrency Solana in early 2021, when a coin cost $ 1.53, your investment would have grown to about 118,418 dollars priced on Tuesday at $ 181.18.

Despite only launching in 2020, Solana has grown more than 13,800% in the past year and is currently the fifth largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $ 57 billion. Solana is seen as a competitor to the Ethereum blockchain. Its founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, designed Solana to support smart contracts.

Dogecoin

If you put $ 1,000 in dogecoin at the beginning of the year at a price of $ 0.0056 per coin, it would now be worth $ 32,142 at the Tuesday price of 18 cents. Not bad for a digital token that was initially launched as a meme-inspired joke.

The cryptocurrency, whose popularity was fueled in part by Elon Musk, grew by as much as 12,000% in the first half of 2021. However, dogecoin’s value fell in the second half of the year.

Investing in bitcoin: expert advice

How much to invest in bitcoin e cryptocurrencies is one of the questions customers ask theirs financial advisors. But when it comes to investing in the new and highly volatile asset class of digital currencies, most financial advisors demonstrate some wisdom.

Anjali Jariwala, financial planner and founder of FIT Advisors in Torrance, California, recommends that clients invest in cryptocurrencies until “they have their house in order.” What does it mean?

In other words, having a solid emergency savings account to turn to, saving a certain amount for retirement, and generally being on track for any other goal, like sending a child to college or buying a house. .

If a customer has checked all of these boxes, Jariwala said, investing in cryptocurrencies may be an option. But how much money to invest?

To find an exact figure, Jariwala borrows the standard rule how much money should you put into a particular stock: no more than 3% of their portfolio. Other consultants set theirs percentage to 2%, and “5% it’s the highest I’ve heard from a consultant’s point of view ”.