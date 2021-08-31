Bitcoin, Ethereum: 3 factors that indicate new highs at the beginning of September

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

Futures hit an all-time high of 65,520 on April 14, the day the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ 🙂 went public on the. The new highs in cryptocurrencies have been driven by events in recent years.

When futures hit the scene in late 2017, the leading crypto rose above the $ 20,000 level for the first time. As COIN is a trading platform that increases liquidity and execution, the listing has pushed prices to the most recent highs.

The weekly chart highlights Bitcoin’s correction to a low of $ 28,800 per token in the week of June 21st.

Meanwhile, the second largest crypto took longer to reach its maximum, but like Bitcoin, it dropped to a minimum at the end of June.

The weekly chart shows that i rallied to a high of $ 4,406.50 in mid-May, before falling to a low of 1,697.75 in the week of June 21.

Consolidation and recovery

From May to early August, Bitcoin consolidated and absorbed this sharp price action, recording an average price level below $ 40,000 per token.

The daily chart illustrates the consolidation with a bullish path through the end of July.

The consolidation of Ethereum was shorter, with the price below the $ 2,440 level through the end of July.

Approaching the average

Both currencies have recovered in recent weeks. The average trading levels of Bitcoin and Ethereum from the highs of April and May are respectively $ 47,160 and $ 3,052. At the end of last week, Bitcoin was trading at the 48,000 level, with Ethereum at $ 3,220.

Bitcoin broke the 50,000 mark on August 23 for the first time since mid-May. Ethereum climbed above $ 3,000 per token for the first time since May 17 on August 9, reaching a high of nearly $ 3,390 on August 23.

Three factors supporting crypto in early September

With the asset class’s market capitalization back above the $ 2 trillion level at the end of last week, the bulls are back in control. Three factors continue to drive the rise of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many more of the 11,460 tokens traded in the asset class.

Inflationary pressures continue to build due to the Fed’s cautious monetary policy and the US government’s fiscal stimulus. Even if the central bank were to begin to curtail its quantitative easing program, the government is close to approving trillions in infrastructure and other investments. The rise in prices across all asset classes is bullish for cryptocurrencies.

Confidence in fiat currencies continues to decline. People continue to lose faith in government officials. The governor of the state of New York recently resigned. The governor of California faces a “recall election” in mid-September. Polls show a decline in support for the Biden administration after a series of political missteps. Cryptocurrencies embrace a libertarian ideology that returns control of the government’s money supply to individuals. As faith and trust in, and other reserve currencies wane, cryptocurrencies offer an alternative.

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was nothing short of a disaster. It took twenty years, trillions of dollars, four presidents and many lifetimes to replace the Taliban with the Taliban. Tens of thousands of people are trying to escape the brutal regime with this week’s deadline of August 31st. Many are running away with only what they are wearing. Those lucky enough to have cryptocurrency savings can carry their wealth on a flash drive or access it overseas with a secure password. Cryptocurrencies transcend borders and have become the new tools of capital on the run.

The collapse of Afghanistan and the return to the Taliban is a defeat for the United States and NATO allies. The lives of those who are left are in danger. The consequences in foreign policy are important and could strengthen and accelerate the moves of China and Russia. China’s plans are to reunify with Taiwan, which the Chinese consider a part of their sovereign territory. Russia could use US foreign policy and perceived military weakness as a reason to increase its sphere of influence in Ukraine and other former Soviet bloc countries.

Hostile regimes in North Korea and Iran are likely to use the situation to provoke the US and allies in the coming months and years. Furthermore, Afghanistan is again an area where terrorist groups can thrive. Last week, a terrorist attack killed several US military and many civilians.

Those who fear political changes and the outbreak of violence in their homelands will likely look to cryptocurrencies as a way to protect and transport their wealth in times of upheaval.