Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin are recovering

Bitcoin’s price extended its decline below the USD 44,000 level. BTC it even tested USD 43,500 before correcting higher. The price is currently consolidating (04:26 UTC) near USD 45,000 and it looks like it could recover higher towards USD 46,000 or even USD 46,500.

Likewise, most of the main ones altcoin it could foresee a recovery in the short term. ETH tested USD 3,150 and is now trading above USD 3,300. XRP must write off USD 3,400 to start a steady recovery wave. ADA is facing resistance near USD 2.50 and USD 2.55.

The price of Bitcoin

Recently, the price of bitcoin extended its decline below the USD 44,500 and USD 44,000 levels. BTC even dropped below USD 43,500 before there was an upward correction. It recovered above $ 44,500 and started to consolidate above $ 45,000. Immediate resistance to the upside is near USD 45,500. The first major resistance is near the USD 46,000 level, above which the bulls may strengthen.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 44,500 level. The next major support could be USD 44,000, below which the price could extend losses towards USD 43,000 or USD 42,800.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also followed a similar pattern and traded below USD 3,350. ETH broke the USD 3,200 support and tested USD 3,150. It is now rising and is trading above USD 3,300. On the upside, the first major resistance for the bulls is near USD 3,360. The main barrier is now forming near the USD 3,400 level.

If there is another drop, the price could find offers near the USD 3,225 level. Any further losses could drive the price towards the USD 3,120 level.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) has started a new decline below the USD 2.50 support. The price even traded below the USD 2.35 support. The next major support is near USD 2.30, below which the price could test USD 2.20. On the upside, the bears may remain active near the USD 2.50 and USD 2.55 resistance levels.

Litecoin (LTC) tested the USD 170 level before starting an upward correction. The price is back above USD 175 but is facing resistance near USD 180. The next major resistance is near USD 185 and USD 188. On the downside, the price may find support near USD 172 and USD 165.

Dogecoin (DOGE) extended its decline below the USD 0.235 support. However, the bulls are still active above the USD 0.220 level. If there is a break down below USD 0.220, the price could slide further towards the USD 0.200 support zone.

The price of XRP has stabilized below the USD 1.12 pivot level. It is now trading well below USD 1.10. The major breakthrough support is still near the USD 1.00 level. A daily close below USD 1.00 could increase the selling pressure in the short term.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen by more than 5%, including MINA, SNX, QNT, CELO, ICX, PERP, ATOM, TEL, HBAR, XEC, XMR, SOL, and AAVE. Of these, MINA gained over 20% and broke the 6.0 level.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is recovering and is trading above USD 45,000. However, BTC must exceed USD 46,000 to gain strength.

