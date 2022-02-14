Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin are trending downward again

The price of Bitcoin traded below the $ 42,000 support zone.

Bitcoin’s price failed to stay above the USD 43,200 level and extended the decline. BTC traded below USD 42,000 to move into a bearish zone. Currently (05:40 UTC) it fell 1% in one day, is showing bearish signs and could revisit the USD 40,000 zone.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are also moving lower. ETH is trading below the USD 2,880 support level. XRP traded below the key USD 0.80 support zone. ADA has moved closer to the USD 1.00 support.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a strong rejection above USD 45,000, Bitcoin’s price started a new decline. BTC traded below the USD 43,200 support to enter a short-term bearish zone. It also settled close to $ 41,900. On the downside, immediate support is near the USD 41,500 level. The next key support is near the USD 41,200 level, below which the price could fall towards USD 40,000.

On the upside, an initial resistance is found near USD 42,500. The main weekly resistance is near the USD 43,500 level, above which the price could revisit USD 45,000.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also followed bitcoin and was trading below the USD 3,000 support, falling 2% in one day. ETH was also trading below the USD 2,880 support level. The next major support is near USD 2,750, below which the price could drop to USD 2,550.

If there is a recovery wave, the price could face resistance near USD 3,000. The next key resistance could be near the USD 3,120 zone.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) gained bearish momentum and traded below the USD 1.05 support. The next major support is near the USD 1.00 level. Further losses could push the price towards the USD 0.950 support.

Binance coin (BNB) is down nearly 3% and there has been a clear move below the USD 400 level. The next key support is near USD 385, below which the price could fall towards the USD 365 level in the short term.

Solana (SOL) failed to stay above the USD 100 level. If the bears stay in action, the price could test the USD 85 support. On the upside, the former USD 100 support could possibly act as a strong resistance.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is consolidating near the USD 0.145 level. If there is a break down below USD 0.145, the price could drop to USD 0.132. Conversely, it could move up towards the USD 0.155 resistance.

The price of XRP is reducing gains and trading below the USD 0.80 support. The next major support is near USD 0.78. If there are further losses, the bears could test USD 0.750. On the upside, USD 0.85 is an important weekly resistance.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are down 5% -10%, including AVAX, DOT, MATIC, ATOM, NEAR, ALGO, XLM, MANA, SAND, EGLD, THETA, AXS and XTZ. Meanwhile, XEM is up more than 1%, surpassing $ 0.10.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is struggling below USD 43,000 and USD 42,500. If BTC slips below USD 41,200, there could be further drops to USD 40,250 or even USD 40,000.

