Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin attempt a new rise

The price of bitcoin tested $ 47,200 before recovering above $ 48,000. Ethereum facing resistance near USD 3,200, XRP is still well below USD 1.20. REV grew 20% and XTZ grew over 12%.

Bitcoin’s price extended its decline below the USD 47,500 support zone. BTC tested USD 47,200 before starting a new bullish move. It has risen above USD 48,500, but is currently (04:00 UTC) facing difficulties in continuing to climb.

Likewise, most of the main ones altcoin is attempting a new raise. L’ETH tested USD 2,080 and attempted a recovery wave above USD 3,200, but without success. The trading price of XRP is well below the USD 1.18 and USD 1.20 resistance levels. ADA tested USD 2.60 and is now consolidating losses.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After trading below USD 48,000, bitcoin’s price extended its downward correction. BTC tested the USD 47,200 support zone, where the bulls took a stance. It started an upward correction and broke above the USD 48,000 level. The price even broke above the USD 49,000 level, but the bears were active near USD 49,200.

The price is now retreating from the highs and it looks like Bitcoin could continue to fall below USD 48,000. If the bears are able to push the price below USD 47,200, there could be a move towards USD 46,400.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum price also found support near USD 3,080 and recovered above USD 3,150. There was also a break above USD 3,200, but the bulls could not maintain strength. As a result, there was a new bearish move below USD 3,180.

If ETH breaks the USD 3,110 support, it could resume its decline. So the next major support is near the USD 3,000 level. On the upside, immediate resistance for the bulls is near the USD 3,200 level.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is down 4% and tested the USD 2.60 level. It is now consolidating the losses and it looks like the bears might be aiming for a test of the USD 2.50 support. Conversely, the price could recover above the USD 2.72 resistance. The next big resistance is near the USD 2.80 level.

Litecoin (LTC) is showing bearish signals below the USD 175 and USD 180 resistance levels. On the downside, the USD 168 level is short-term support. The first key support is near the USD 165 level, below which there is a risk of a move to the USD 155 support zone.

Dogecoin (DOGE) attempted a recovery but the bears defended the USD 0.300 resistance. The price is now consolidating above USD 0.280. If there is a break down below USD 0.280, the price could accelerate towards the USD 0.265 support. The next major support is at USD 0.250.

The price of XRP is trading below the USD 1.18 and USD 1.20 resistance levels. Immediate support is near USD 1.12. The first major support is near the USD 1.05 level, below which the bulls may appear close to the USD 1.00 support.

Loading... Advertisements

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are down 5%, including AVAX, AUDIO, LUNA, RUNE, GRT, ATOM, SNX, SUSHI, FTM, XMR, HNT and THETA. Conversely, REV gained over 20% and broke the USD 0.012 level.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is trying to recover but is facing hurdles near USD 48,800 and USD 49,000. If BTC stays below USD 49,000, it could resume its decline.

_____

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrency:

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN