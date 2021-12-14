Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Altcoin drop off key supports

The price of Bitcoin traded below the support zone of $ 47,200.

Bitcoin’s price failed to gain pace above the $ 49,200 resistance zone. BTC started a new decline and traded below the $ 48,000 support. It even broke below the USD 47,200 support and is currently (04:18 UTC) continues to show bearish signs.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are gaining bearish momentum. ETH it settled below $ 4,000 and fell below $ 3,800. XRP traded below the key USD 0.80 support level. ADA fell nearly 7% and also tested the USD 1.20 support.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a close below $ 50,000, bitcoin’s price gained bearish momentum. BTC traded below the USD 48,000 and USD 47,200 support levels. The price is now consolidating near USD 47,100 and remains at risk of further losses. Immediate resistance is near the $ 47,500 level. The next major resistance is near the $ 48,000 level.

Immediate bearish support is near $ 46,500. The next major support is near the $ 46,000 level, below which the price could drop to $ 45,000.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum has settled below the USD 4,000 support level. ETH extended the decline and broke the key support level of $ 3,880. It also tested the $ 3,700 zone. If there are more losses, the price could test $ 3,650. The next key support is near the USD 3,620 level, below which bears could test USD 3,500.

If a further rise occurs, the price could face resistance near $ 3,800. Key resistance is forming near the $ 3,880 level.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is down nearly 7% and there has been a fall below the USD 1.25 support. The next key support is near the USD 1.20 level. A clear close below USD 1.20 could possibly push the price towards the USD 1.12 level.

Binance coin (BNB) fell nearly 6% and is now trading near the USD 525 level. The main support is near the USD 500 level. A close below $ 500 could mark the way for a broader decline towards the $ 450 level.

Solana (SOL) fell nearly 8% and also broke the USD 165 support. A first support is near the USD 150 level. Further losses could possibly drive the price towards the USD 142 level. On the upside, the bulls could remain active near USD 165.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell below the USD 0.0000350 level. It is now approaching the USD 0.0000320 level. If the bears stay in action, the price could test the $ 0.000030 zone. The next major support is near the $ 0.000028 level.

XRP price extended losses below the USD 0.820 and USD 0.800 support levels. A first support is near the $ 0.780 level. Further losses could open the door for a move to the $ 0.750 support zone.

More altcoin markets today

Many Altcoins are down more than 10%, including DCR, LRC, WAXP, TFUEL, CRV, BTT, GALA, FTM, KSM, BAT, MINA and ENJ. Of these, CRV fell 13% and traded below $ 3.40. Meanwhile, DESO gained 38%, surpassing USD 128. It also went up 29% in one week.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is trading well below the $ 48,000 pivot level. If the BTC bears remain in action, there is a risk of a move to the $ 45,000 support zone in the next term.

