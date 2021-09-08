Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin face heavy downside

The price of bitcoin began a sharp decline below $ 50,000 and $ 48,000.

The price of bitcoin has seen a strong surge bearish below the support of $ 50,000. BTC it fell by more than 15% and even tested the USD 43,000 zone before bouncing sharply. Currently (04:26 UTC) BTC corrects losses below USD 47,000, while upside may be limited to USD 48,000.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins have lost more than 15%. ETH it declined more than USD 800 and even tested the USD 3,000 support zone. XRP broke the key USD 1.12 support and even peaked below USD 1.00. ADA fell sharply and tested the main USD 2.00 support zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: https://www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

Over the past two sessions, the price of bitcoin has seen a steep drop below the USD 50,000 support. BTC broke many supports near USD 48,000 and USD 46,200. It even tested USD 43,000 before the bulls appeared. The price is now correcting the losses and is back above USD 45,000. Immediate resistance is close to USD 47,200. The next big resistance is near the USD 48,400 level, above which the price could test USD 50,000.

If there is no recovery above USD 48,400, the price could resume its decline. The main support is near USD 45,500, below which the price could revisit USD 43,000.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also followed a similar path after breaking the USD 3,800 support. ETH fell over USD 800 and even tested the USD 3,000 support zone. Recently, there has been a wave of recovery above USD 3,200 and USD 3,350. The price is now facing resistance near the USD 3,500 level.

The next major resistance is now forming near USD 3,550, above which the price could start a steady rise towards the USD 3,680 level in the short term.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) failed to stay above the USD 2.65 support. It fell heavily below the USD 2.50 and USD 2.20 support levels. The bulls appeared near USD 2.00 and the price recovered above USD 2.40. To initiate a new rise, the price must recover to the USD 2.65 pivot level.

Litecoin (LTC) trimmed all of its earnings and dropped heavily below USD 200. The price even broke the USD 188 support level and tested USD 162. It is now recovering, but the previous support at USD 185 and USD 188 could act as obstacles in the coming sessions.

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell nearly 20% and was trading below the USD 0.280 support. The price even dropped below USD 0.250 and tested USD 0.220. It is now consolidating near the USD 0.250 level. If it breaks out of the USD 0.265 resistance, there could be a move towards USD 0.280.

The price of XRP fell sharply below $ 1.25 and $ 1.20. It even traded below USD 1.12 and peaked at below USD 1.00. However, the bulls defended further losses and the price recovered above USD 1.05. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the USD 1.15 level. The first key resistance is now near the USD 1.20 level.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are down more than 10%, including BNB, DOT, BCH, FIL, EOS, UNI, OMG, ICX, SXP, COTI, ORN and DIA. Conversely, SOL is still trading well above the USD 150 and USD 160 levels.

To sum it up, the price of bitcoin is now trading well below USD 50,000 and USD 48,000. If BTC fails to stay above USD 45,500 and USD 45,000, it could resume its decline.

