Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin locked in key ranges

Bitcoin price remained stable above the USD 42,500 support. BTC started a new rise above the USD 43,200 level. Currently (04:24 UTC) it is trading above USD 43,500 but is still facing a major hurdle near USD 44,400.

Likewise, most of the main ones altcoin is traded below key obstacles. ETH is back above USD 3,000, but bears may remain active near USD 3,050 and USD 3,150. XRP is trading in a range below the USD 1.0 resistance. ADA is stuck between USD 2.00 and USD 2.20.

Total market capitalization

Source: https://www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a downward correction, the bitcoin price found support above USD 42,500. BTC started a new rise in a range and broke above USD 43,500. An immediate hurdle is near the USD 44,000 level. The next key resistance is near the USD 44,400 level, above which the price could accelerate to USD 45,500 or even USD 46,200.

On the downside, immediate support is near USD 42,500. The main range support is still near the USD 40,800 level, where the bulls may take positions.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum price found support near USD 2,950 and recovered higher. ETH is now facing resistance near USD 3,050. The main resistance at the breakout is still near the USD 3,120 and USD 3,150 levels. A close above USD 3,150 could initiate a stronger rise in the near term.

If there is a further decline, initial support is at USD 2,950. The first major support is now forming near the USD 2,840 level.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is stuck below the USD 2.12 pivot level. The main resistance is still near USD 2.20, above which the price may rise. On the downside, USD 2.02 is a key support. The main breakout support is USD 2.00, below which the bears may take control.

Litecoin (LTC) is gaining ground above the USD 150 level. However, it needs to break out of the USD 155 range resistance to continue rising. The next stop could be USD 165, above which the next target for the bulls could be USD 188. Otherwise, the price could drop towards USD 140.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is consolidating above the 0.200 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 0.205 level. The main range resistance is near the USD 0.212 level. A clear break above the USD 0.212 level could drive the price towards the USD 0.220 level.

The price of XRP is trading in a wide range below the USD 1.00 resistance. A close above USD 1.00 could start a steady rise. On the downside, the USD 0.900 level is a key support for the collapse. A close below USD 0.900 could trigger heavy losses in the short term.

Other altcoin markets today

Some altcoins increased by more than 5%, including OMG, VET, QTUM, AMP, MIOTA, LUNA, XTZ, AUDIO, COMP and DASH. Of these, OMG gained 12% and broke the USD 12 level.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is stable above the USD 43,000 level. However, BTC needs to stabilize above USD 44,400 to continue rising over the next few days.

