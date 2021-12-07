Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin overcome the main obstacles

The price of Bitcoin it recovered and broke the $ 50,000 resistance.

Bitcoin’s price has started a steady recovery wave above the USD 48,000 level. BTC it even broke through the USD 49,500 and USD 50,000 resistance levels. Currently (04:32 UTC) it is showing positive signs and may continue to rise towards $ 52,000.

In addition, most of the main ones too altcoin is correcting higher. ETH it gained pace on a move above the $ 4,250 resistance level and broke above $ 4,300. XRP is still trading below the $ 0.850 resistance. ADA is up 6% and may revisit the USD 1.50 resistance.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After struggling for some time, the bitcoin price managed to break through the $ 49,500 resistance. BTC even surpassed the $ 50,000 level and accelerated higher. It is now trading above the $ 51,100 level, while the next major resistance is near the $ 52,000 level, above which the price may continue to rise.

If there is another downward correction, the price could find support near $ 50,000. The next major support is near the $ 49,500 level, below which the price could test $ 48,000.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum remained well offered and was able to climb above the USD 4,200 and USD 4,250 resistance levels. It also surpassed $ 4,300 and is testing $ 4,350. A clear move above $ 4,350 could push the price towards the $ 4,500 level.

On the downside, initial support is near the $ 4,250 level. The next key support is forming near the $ 4,150 level.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) found support near USD 1.25 and started a new rise. The price was able to break out of the USD 1.35 and USD 1.40 resistance levels. If the bulls stay in action, the price could soon test $ 1.50.

Binance coin (BNB) started an upward move from the USD 532 support. It rose more than 7% and broke the $ 580 resistance. The next stop for BNB could be USD 600, beyond which the price could rise towards the USD 620 level.

Solana (SOL) tested the USD 175 support before starting a new bullish move. It is trading above USD 190 and faces resistance near USD 200. A close above the USD 200 resistance zone could possibly drive the price towards USD 220.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is recovering above the USD 0.0000365 level. An immediate hurdle is near the $ 0.000038 level, above which the price could revisit the $ 0.000040 zone. If not, there could be a new drop towards the $ 0.000035 level.

The price of XRP plummeted and tested the $ 0.750 zone. It is now making up for its losses and trading above $ 0.800. The next major resistance is near $ 0.850, above which it could rise towards $ 0.900.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen more than 8%, including BTT, BSV, LRC, MATIC, ROSE, AVAX, CRO, BAT, FTM, ZEN, ANKR and FLOW. Of these, AVAX jumped nearly 12%, topping the $ 95 level, while MATIC gained 17% and is now trading close to $ 2.30.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is back above the $ 50,000 level. If BTC continues to rise, there may be a steady move towards the USD 52,500 level in the next term.

