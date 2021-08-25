Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin reduce earnings

The price of bitcoin extended its downward correction below USD 48,000. Ethereum traded below USD 3,200, XRP fell below the key support of 1.20. AVAX and QNT increased by more than 8%.

Bitcoin’s price failed to stay above the USD 48,000 support and extended its decline. BTC tested the USD 47,600 region and remained above the USD 47,500 support. Currently (04:00 UTC) it is consolidating near USD 48,000, with important resistance near USD 48,800.

Likewise, most of the main ones altcoin has extended its decline. ETH traded below the USD 3,250 and USD 3,200 support levels. XRP broke the USD 1.20 support and even tested USD 1.12. ADA broke above USD 2.92 and corrected down to USD 2.60.

The price of Bitcoin

After trading below USD 49,000, bitcoin’s price extended its downward correction. Bitcoin traded below the USD 48,200 and USD 48,000 levels. It traded near the USD 47,500 support and is now attempting a recovery. It is back above USD 48,000, with a key resistance near USD 48,800. The next key resistance is USD 49,000, above which the price could retest the USD 50,000 test.

If there is a new drop below USD 48,000, the bitcoin price could eventually test the USD 47,500 support. Any further losses could drive the price towards the USD 46,400 level.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum began a steady decline below the USD 3,300 pivot level. ETH traded below the USD 3,250 and USD 3,200 support levels. It tested the USD 3,150 level. The current price action suggests that the price may continue to fall towards the USD 3,120 support.

On the upside, immediate resistance for the bulls is near the USD 3,220 level. The first major resistance is near the USD 3,250 level, above which the price could test the USD 3,300.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) failed to test the USD 3.00 resistance and formed a high near USD 2.92. ADA started a downward correction below the USD 2.80 support. It even dropped below USD 2.60 before recovering. To initiate a new rise, the price must break out of the USD 2.80 resistance.

Litecoin (LTC) extended its bearish correction below the USD 180 support level. The price broke the USD 175 level and tested USD 172. Any further losses could take it to USD 165. On the upside, bears are likely to remain active near USD 180 and USD 185.

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell more than 7% and broke the USD 0.300 support zone. It even tested the USD 0.275 level and showed some bearish signals. If the bears remain in action, the price could even drop towards the USD 0.250 support. To return to a bullish zone, the bulls need to break out of the USD 0.300 barrier.

The price of XRP also fell more than 7% and broke the key USD 1.20 support level. The bears pushed the price below USD 1.15 and the price was tested at USD 1.12. The next major support is near USD 1.05, below which the bulls may appear near the USD 1.00 level.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are down 5%, including CHSB, TEL, ONT, XDC, HNT, THETA, ENJ, SOL, KCS, SUSHI, ICX, QTUM, ICP, COMP, and MIOTA. Of these, CHSB was down 12% and was trading below 1.0.

Overall, the bitcoin price managed to stay above USD 47,500. If BTC extends its decline below USD 47,500, it could even test USD 46,400 in the near term.

