Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin stuck in a range

Bitcoin is traded in a interval less than $ 49,000. Ethereum facing resistance near USD 3,250, XRP is trading well below USD 1.20. FLOW gained 25%, FTM grew nearly 44%.

Bitcoin price managed to stay above the USD 47,200 support zone. BTC it rose higher, but there was no continuation to the upside above USD 49,500. The price has started a new decline within a range and is currently (04:28 UTC) trading below the USD 48,500 support zone.

Likewise, most of the main ones altcoin it is always traded in the same interval. ETH it is facing major resistance near USD 3,250 but is well above USD 3,050. XRP is stuck between the USD 1.10 and USD 1.20 levels. ADA remains high and may attempt a retest of USD 3.00.

The price of Bitcoin

After a failure near USD 49,500, bitcoin’s price began a downward correction. BTC traded below the USD 48,500 and USD 48,200 support levels. The next key support is near the USD 47,500 level. Any further downside could open the door for a move towards the USD 46,300 level.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the USD 48,500 level. The first major resistance is near the USD 49,200 level, followed by USD 49,500. The main weekly resistance is near USD 50,000, above which the price could steadily rise.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also formed a short-term high near the USD 3,250 level and corrected to the downside. ETH was trading below the USD 3,200 support level. It is moving down towards the USD 3,120 and USD 3,110 support levels. The major breakout support this week could be USD 3,050 or USD 3,000.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the USD 3,200 level. The key resistance is now forming near the USD 3,250 level.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) holds gains above the USD 2.65 support level. On the upside, the first major obstacle for the bulls is near the USD 2.88 level. The main obstacle could be USD 3.00, above which the bulls could point to USD 3.25. Conversely, a break below USD 2.65 could take a USD 2.50 test.

Litecoin (LTC) is consolidating above the USD 165 support. LTC is back above USD 170, with initial resistance at USD 175. The next major resistance is near USD 180, above which the price could rise above USD 188. If the bears push the price lower, the bulls could appear near USD 155.

Dogecoin (DOGE) found support near USD 0.250 and started a new rise. The bulls pushed the price above USD 0.280. It appears that the price may soon test the USD 0.300 resistance. Any further gains could lead DOGE towards the USD 0.325 level.

The price of XRP has stabilized below the USD 1.20 support level. It even tested the USD 1.05 support before recovering higher. The price is back above USD 1.10, but needs to rise above USD 1.18 and USD 1.20 to enter a positive zone.

Other altcoin markets today

Some altcoins have risen by more than 5%, including SAND, REV, FTM, FLOW, MANA, ENJ, ICP, CHZ, SOL, BSV, ZEN, and PERP. Of these, FTM gained 44% and broke the $ 0.71 level.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is trading in a range below the USD 49,000 and USD 50,000 resistance levels. If BTC fails to stay above USD 46,200, a stronger decline may begin.

