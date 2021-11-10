Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin are losing momentum

The major cryptocurrencies on the market took a break on Tuesday evening, with the notable exception of Cardano; global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 0.94% to $ 2.9 trillion.

What happened

In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency co-created by Charles Hoskinson jumped 5.91% to $ 2.28; in the past seven days, ADA has gained 15.8%.

Trading volume on ADA recorded a daily increase of 126.47% to $ 7.375 billion.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency, fell 0.99% daily to $ 66,998.42; over the past seven days, BTC has gained 5.68%.

In the past 24 hours Ethereum (CRYPTO: BTC) lost 1.37% to $ 4,724.33; over the past seven days ETH has risen by 2.09%.

Among the meme coins, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 3.48% to $ 0.27; in the last seven days DOGE has grown by 0.03%.

Shiba Inu lost 4.2% to $ 0.00005433; in the last seven days SHIB has fallen by 20.40%.

The highest daily tokens were Livepeer, Loopring and Kadena, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In the past 24 hours, Livepeer was up 45.85% to $ 68.31, Loopring surged 33.79% to $ 2.71 and Kadena jumped 30.25% to $ 20.65.

Because it is important

The market capitalization of ADA, at $ 75.42 billion, is currently greater than that of Tether and Solana, which are valued at $ 73.82 billion and 71.8 billion, respectively.

At the time of publication, ADA was the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Input Output, a company associated with Cardano, on Tuesday distributed a “definitive list” of all the projects of the Cardano ecosystem on the Github archive.

We created our Essential Cardano GitHub repo to curate a definitive list of all #Cardano ecosystem projects. Log a Pull request & help us build this ever-growing resource https://t.co/Rb7KWkimft – Input Output (@InputOutputHK) November 9, 2021

Bitcoin, which hit a new all-time high on Tuesday at $ 68,530.34, is expected to maintain the $ 66,000 level to avoid a “generalized” correction and, if it does, $ 75,000 appears to be the next target for the main al-coin. world, according to the cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe.

#Bitcoin should hold this level around $ 66K to avoid a market-wide deeper correction. If it holds, $ 75K seems next. pic.twitter.com/ryS2v3dxcs Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 9, 2021

The lack of supply was a major cause of BTC’s recent surge, but if the price were to decline, it could hit $ 56,000, he said. Jonas Luethy, sales trader at UK digital asset brokerage firm GlobalBlock.

Luethy noted that ETH also hit an all-time high at $ 4,842 and is approaching the important psychological level of $ 5,000, where it is likely to encounter “strong resistance”.

“The reason attributed to this robust price movement is also the lack of supply, as Ethereum is being burned at a faster rate than it is being produced,” Luethy wrote in an emailed note.