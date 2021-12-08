Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin are regaining momentum

The color green is back on the digital coin market, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 4.26% to $ 2.37 trillion at the time of publication.

What happened

The leading cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), recorded a daily increase of 3.41% to $ 50,684.63; in the last seven days BTC has lost 11.85%.

In the past 24 hours Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 4.33% to $ 4,336.46; in the last seven days ETH has recorded -3.27%.

The price of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 5.23% to $ 0.18; in the last seven days DOGE has lost 18%.

Shiba Inu, DOGE’s rival coin, in the last 24 hours has seen an increase of 6.36% to 0.00003763 dollars; in the last seven days Shiba Inu left 15.09% on the ground.

The token related to the peer-to-peer file sharing network BitTorrent was the coin with the greatest daily increase, according to data from CoinMarketCap: in the last 24 hours it had a surge of 33.41% to 0.003261 dollars and in the last seven days showed an increase of 1.64%.

Among the other cryptocurrencies that have risen higher in the last 24 hours, we point out Bitcoin SV, Loopring, Polygon and Avalanche: Bitcoin SV jumped 23.04% to 146.81 dollars, Loopring gained 22.64% at 2 , $ 43, Polygon posted + 15.14% to $ 2.26 and Avalanche had an 11.17% increase to $ 93.53.

Because it is important

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, on Monday published a chart representing the Exchange Whale Ratio (72-hour moving average): according to CryptoQuant, in a bull market, the ratio often stays below 85%, while in a bear market or a false bull market holds above 85%.

I’m just going to leave this chart here.https: //t.co/FuXnSFWMMl https://t.co/InxHaic3w8 pic.twitter.com/kcLd6xECvt – Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) December 6, 2021

Ki had previously indicated that the Exchange Whale Ratio hit 91%, saying whales are depositing BTC on exchanges.

In a “post mortem” after last week’s “flash crash”, Delphi Digital he attributed the events to “a total collapse of the market microstructure”.

“The bid-ask spread for a $ 5 million order in the perpetual futures markets ranges from 0.1% to 0.5% (on worst days); on this occasion, the spreads for a 5 million order have temporarily risen up to 2% on Binance, 4.2% on FTX, 4% on BitMEX and 11% on Deribit.

Chart Tracking Sudden Cash Slump – Courtesy of Delphi Digital

Even the independent research firm has pointed the finger at “a few entities” for the collapse.

“For once, this calamity was catalyzed on the spot markets, where some market entities sold a large amount of BTC in a very short period of time. In essence, these large sales orders have broken through the buying walls ”; this in turn caused market makers to be reluctant to extend liquidity for a short period of time until BTC rebounded from the $ 42,000 level, and at that time normal was back.

“Alas, this was a short-lived liquidity crisis that intensified the bearish undertones,” Delphi Digital wrote in an emailed note.

Craig Erlam, senior analyst at OANDA, noted that whatever the cause of the collapse, BTC could still remain “vulnerable” in the near future as it struggles to track the performance of other risk instruments upwards; in particular, his comments were made when BTC was trading below the $ 50,000 level.

The analyst noted that “the bad news about Omicron could really put [Bitcoin] under pressure”.

Meantime Simon Dedic, managing partner of Moonrock Capital – a London-based blockchain investment consulting and partnership firm – tweeted that the fundamentals of BTC and ETH have not changed.