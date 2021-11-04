Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin as a gift for those who eat at Burger King

Burger King launches a contest that makes its cryptocurrency customers win: sandwich, fries with cryptocurrency side dishes. The “Burger King with a side of Crypto” promotion is enjoying great success and was launched in collaboration with Don Robinhood, one of the most famous platforms in the virtual currency field.

The Burger King contest, in fact, serves to promote the premium service “Royal Perks” with which each subscriber has the opportunity, spending at least 5 dollars in drinks, to win a unit of Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin. The purchases that are part of the competition are both those made in the physical stores of the well-known fast food chain and those online.

How does the contest that gives away cryptocurrencies work?

To specify that at the moment the promotion is offered in the United States only (with the exception of Alaska, Nevada and Hawaii) and only customers who are at least 18 years of age can participate.

By purchasing at least $ 5 worth of food or drink at Burger King, the customer receives a reward code by email. To claim the prize, you will need to have a Robinhood account.

Each customer participating in the contest will be able to receive a maximum of 21 reward codes. The codes will be issued until November 21 but it will be possible to redeem them until December 17, 2021.

Obviously winning a Bitcoin will be much more difficult than winning a Dogecoin, given that the first is worth about 60 thousand euros and the second only a few cents. The total prizes up for grabs, in fact, are:

20 Bitcoin

200 Ethereum

2 million Dogecoin

As we said, however, at the moment the competition has been offered only to customers from the United States and that it will not be offered shortly in Italy or Europe but represents, in any case, an initiative with important bullish connotations throughout the market.

Let’s clarify immediately that theinitiative will result in almost no change for cryptocurrencies involved since the volume of units offered will certainly not have a quantifiable impact on the market for their exchange. But it is, in any case, a promotion with an unprecedented advertising impact.

