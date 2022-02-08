Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin break away from stocks

Bitcoin and other major digital currencies continued to move higher on Monday evening, with the global cryptocurrency market cap growing 5.5% to $ 2.1 trillion.

Price trends of the main currencies Currency 24 hours 7 days Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 4.6% 13.7% $ 43,797.33 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 3.9% 16.6% $ 3,138.18 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) 6.9% 14.7% $ 0.16

Coins in the highest rise in the last 24 hours (CoinGecko data) Cryptocurrency % Change in the last 24 hours (+/-) Price XRP (XRP) + 22.7% $ 0.83 Kadena (KDA) + 21.8% $ 7.75 Polygon (MATIC) + 17.3% 2 dollars

The cryptocurrency market diverged from US equities on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices ending the week lower.

The detachment from other assets occurred due to the liquidation of a large number of short positions, according to data from Glassnode; this could suggest a possible short squeeze as a motivation for the Bitcoin price increase.

After three months in a persistent downtrend, #Bitcoin has experienced a counter-trend rally, pushing above $ 44k. Short liquidation dominance has also increased, suggesting that a short squeeze is a partial driver of the move. Read more in our analysishttps: //t.co/5IWpwaxDSU pic.twitter.com/L0f6hGahLh – glassnode (@glassnode) February 7, 2022

Marcus Sotiriouan analyst at UK digital asset brokerage firm GlobalBlock, said there was a $ 270 million shift in short positions, leading to “a bit of a short squeeze.”

“Over the weekend, sentiment around the cryptocurrency market improved dramatically, and Bitcoin also came out of a bearish trend on the RSI that dated back to October. Over the past year, Bitcoin has surpassed two similar bearish trends on the RSI, both of which have caused incredible rallies; it is therefore possible that a rally of Bitcoin to the upside is envisaged, ”Sotiriou wrote in a note analyzed by Benzinga.

The cryptocurrency trader Kaleo he said that at current levels, price movements seem “too tight”.

“We expect a retest of $ 40,000 before expecting any continuation to the upside,” the analyst said in a tweet.

#Bitcoin / $ BTC PA feels a bit overextended here after retesting the highs from the January range. Expecting a retest to $ 40K before we see any continuation higher. pic.twitter.com/Mf7euuHKoL – KALEO (@CryptoKaleo) February 7, 2022

Bitcoin supporters are back, according to Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA; the expert said the forecasts are now optimistic as confidence builds.

The ‘Fear & Greed Index’ of Alternatives yesterday it indicated ‘Fear’, while it is currently signaling ‘Neutral’.

As for altcoins, Moya said many cryptocurrency traders are looking for a “solid” altcoin season once Bitcoin stabilizes above $ 50,000.

Highlighting the mixed market performance on Monday, Moya wrote: “Ethereum, Cardano, Terra and Solana also gained over 5% on the day. The real test for cryptocurrencies will be to be able to maintain a rally if risk aversion hits all markets. ”