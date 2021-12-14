Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin collapse

The major coins on the market plunged into negative territory on Monday evening, with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization losing 7.83% to $ 2.120 billion.

What happened

The leading cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), lost 5.41% to $ 47,206.52; in the last seven days BTC has had a drop of 6.88%.

In the past 24 hours Ethereum (CRYPTO: BTC) lost 6.75% to $ 3,830.54; in the past seven days, the second largest coin in the world by market capitalization has registered -11.95%.

The cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost 6.11% to $ 0.16; in the last seven days DOGE left 11.39% on the ground.

At the time of publication, Shiba Inu was down 8.75% daily to $ 0.00003323; in the last seven days Shiba Inu has lost 10.84%.

At the time of publication, stablecoins were seeing significant appreciation; according to data from CoinMarketCap, in the last 24 hours Revain and OKB were the two tokens that recorded the best earnings.

Revain jumped 22.68% to $ 0.01144 and OKB gained 1.25% to $ 27.34.

Because it is important

Data released last week indicated that US inflation rose by a shocking 6.8% in November – the fastest rise since 1982. The figure was higher than economists’ estimate of 6.7%. .

This week, the US interest rate decision and Federal Open Market Committee projections will be closely followed by the market; investors will try to understand what the pace of tapering will be and whether the dollar can gain some strength as a result.

Contrary to perceived as a hedge against inflation, Bitcoin has experienced a “rapid decline,” said the digital asset data provider. Kaiko Research in a note seen by Benzinga.

Craig Erlam, senior analyst at OANDA, noted that the world’s largest coin is once again trading below the $ 50,000 mark and that it “will struggle to find a bullish momentum when the price rebounds.”

“Perhaps central banks’ collective lowering of monetary tightening expectations will stimulate the crypto community again this week,” Erlam wrote in an emailed note.

A Christmas stock rally could lift Bitcoin’s spirits, he said Marcus Sotiriou, analyst of GlobalBlock; Sotiriou noted that Bitcoin has reached a “historic milestone”.

“90% of Bitcoin’s maximum 21 million has been mined. This means that only 10% (2.1 million Bitcoins) remain to be able to enter the offer, with the last Bitcoin mined in 2140 ″.

The analyst is bullish on Bitcoin for the long term. Sotiriou wrote: “I believe that the shortage of Bitcoin will lead to a supply shock for BTC, which over the next 10 years will help it overcome the market capitalization of gold, which is around $ 10,000 billion. This means that in the future Bitcoin has the potential to rise to a price of $ 500,000 ”.

Meanwhile, second Delphi Digital, the dominance of Ethereum is on the rise, while that of Bitcoin is in sharp decline compared to the beginning of the year.

“ETH’s dominance has gone from around 11% at the start of the year to around 21% today. BTC’s dominance, on the other hand, started at around 73% and is now at around 42%, ”the cryptocurrency research firm noted.

Graph showing Ethereum’s growing dominance in 2021 – Courtesy of Delphi Digital

Delphi Digital attributed the rise of Ethereum to the fact that 2021 was “the year of smart contracts”; another reason is the market’s optimism.