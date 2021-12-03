Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin fail to break through

Thursday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were unchanged, with the global cryptocurrency market cap falling 0.64% to $ 2.610 billion.

What happened

The leading cryptocurrency in the world had a daily decline of 0.61% to $ 56,766.74; in the last seven days BTC has lost 3.99%.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum lost 0.73% to $ 4,545.18; in the last seven days ETH has registered + 0.44%.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) had a daily increase of 1.42% to $ 0.21; in the last seven days DOGE is in the red by 4.23%.

In the last 24 hours Shiba Inu has lost 1.99% to 0.00004193 dollars; over the past seven days SHIB has gained 1.72%.

The token that has risen the most in the past 24 hours has resulted Cardano, which recorded a daily increase of 10.01% to $ 1.70; in the last seven days the coin created by Charles Hoskinson it rose by 1.09%.

Other cryptocurrencies on the rise in the last 24 hours include IOTA, OKB and Cosmos, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In the last 24 hours, IOTA gained 8.84% to $ 1.50, OKB had an increase of 7.96% to $ 27.31 and Cosmos was up 7.61% to $ 28.40.

Because it is important

Bitcoin continues to trade below the psychologically important $ 60,000 threshold, prompting the bullish exuberance of some experts; others seem to have adopted a more cautious perspective.

The cryptocurrency investor Lark Davis stated Thursday that the current cycle “will pump harder and longer”, beating investor expectations; Davis does not foresee a maximum for BTC before forwarded 2022.

This cycle will pump longer and harder than most of you are prepared for! IMO no top until well into 2022! #crypto – Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) December 2, 2021

BaroVirtual CryptoQuant said in an online post that whales are accumulating BTC at a slower pace than usual and are moving cautiously.

Graph representing the mean flow of whales – courtesy of CryptoQuant

Edward Moya, a senior analyst at OANDA, pointed out that BTC has been stuck in the trading range of $ 54,000 to $ 60,000 and may remain in this range for a while longer.

“Bitcoin is declining as many cryptocurrency investors see troubled waters in the future, with profit making could further stabilize if risk assets suffer the Fed’s growing expectations of a rate hike,” Moya wrote in a statement. note sent by email.

On the other hand, both BTC and ETH balances on exchanges have been declining since April this year and are now at their lowest for the past three years, he said. Delphi Digital, an independent research firm.

Delphi attributed this to the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), which allows users to earn returns instead of keeping funds “dormant on an exchange”.

This means that balance sheets on exchanges may no longer be as strong an indicator of cyclical highs and lows as in the past.

BTC and ETH balance sheet chart on exchanges – Courtesy of Delphi Digital

Meanwhile, the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk replied “Dooooge” to a CoinDesk tweet discussing Ethereum’s high transaction fee and how it made DeFi inaccessible to small investors.