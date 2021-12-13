News

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin flat at the weekend

Global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed 1.11% to $ 2.310 billion while Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hovered around the psychologically important threshold of $ 50,000, with Ethereum and most of the major digital currencies on the market unchanged.

What happened

BTC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, gained 0.82% to $ 49,941.62 in the last 24 hours; in the last seven days BTC has had a 2.46% increase.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) observed a daily rise of just 0.8% to $ 4,113.50; the second largest currency in the world by market capitalization has remained flat in terms of weekly earnings, having lost 0.08% in the past seven days.

In the past 24 hours Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) posted a slight increase of 0.73% to $ 0.17; over the past seven days, the meme cryptocurrency has gained 1.92%.

Shiba Inu, DOGE’s rival coin, had a daily increase of 6.04% to $ 0.00003647; in the past seven days Shiba Inu has gained 5.06%.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the top three cryptocurrencies in terms of daily earnings were Oasis Network, Kadena and The Sandbox.

Oasis Network jumped 15.19% to $ 0.3077, Kadena saw an 8.54% rise to $ 10.98, and The Sandbox gained 7.23% to $ 5.59.

Because it is important

Concerns persist regarding the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

On Sunday evening, through a televised statement, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson he warned of the “Omicron tsunami”, stating: “I fear it is now clear that two doses of the vaccine are simply not enough to provide the level of protection we all need,” according to Reuters.

Yet cryptocurrency analysts predict that Bitcoin has reached the bottom: Michaël van de Poppe, an Amsterdam-based trader, tweeted Sunday that “we have hit the low” based on “several indicators”.

The on-chain analyst Willy Woo used an indicator called the PDL Oscillator, which tracks the demand of speculators on derivatives exchanges, to signal the low reached by BTC.

“My PDL Oscillator, which looks at the demand from speculators on derivatives exchanges, has entered a low and is finding strength, while also forming a hidden bullish divergence. This suggests that we have reached the minimum, ”Woo wrote in an emailed note on Sunday.

Bitcoin PDL Oscillator – Courtesy of Willy Woo’s “The Bitcoin Forecast”

Speaking of the long-term BTC holders’ activity, Woo said: “The bear markets coincide with the time the holders sold their coins; despite the fear of the market, we are not structurally predisposed to a bear market ”.

Heat map of purchases / sales by long-term BTC holders (hodlers) – Courtesy of “The Bitcoin Forecast” by Willy Woo

Meanwhile, the reporter Colin Wu He noted that due to the drop in the price of Ethereum and sluggish on-chain activity, the daily revenues of ETH miners fell to a monthly low.

Notably, the Ethereum ‘Arrow Glacier’ update went into effect last week, which postponed the rollout of the “trouble bomb” to June next year.

