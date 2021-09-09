Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin in red, weigh regulatory anxieties

At the time of publication, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies were down, while some altcoins performed briskly, with global cryptocurrency market capitalization climbing 0.2% to $ 2.190 billion on Wednesday night.

What happened

In the past 24 hours, BTC has fallen by 4.14% to $ 45,087.16 and has fallen by 7.59% in the past seven days.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second largest coin in the world by market capitalization, has fallen by 0.91% to 3,423.55 dollars in the last 24 hours; in the last seven days ETH has lost 9.45%.

In the last 24 hours the cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 2% to $ 0.25 and has left 17.07% on the ground in the past seven days.

Meantime, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) had a 9.15% daily increase to $ 186.70; in the last seven days SOL has gained 67.12%.

SOL hit a new all-time high of $ 201.07 on Wednesday, crossing the $ 200 mark and replacing XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) as the sixth largest coin in the world by market capitalization.

In the past 24 hours, XRP has plummeted sharply by 28.71% to $ 0.81 and has lost 33.72% in the past seven days.

The coin that made the best daily gain on Wednesday was Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO), which jumped 59.56% to $ 2.04 in 24 hours; in the last seven days ALGO had an increase of 78.43%.

In the last 24 hours, ALGO has risen by 71.35% against BTC and by 65.18% on ETH.

Other cryptocurrencies that have seen major rises in the past 24 hours are IOST (CRYPTO: IOST), Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) e NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR).

IOST jumped 46.13% to $ 0.078, ONE grew 20.33% to $ 0.145, and NEAR rose 19.27% ​​to $ 10.19.

Because it is important

Bitcoin’s decline for the second consecutive day, after El Salvador adopted cryptocurrency as legal tender, comes in a context of predominantly negative sentiment around regulatory interventions.

Read also: Solana in contrast to the crypto collapse

Alexandra Clark, a sales trader at the UK digital asset exchange GlobalBlock, in a statement said that the market has recorded losses in a chain of events of the series “buy on [voci], sell on facts “.

Clark said $ 410 billion was wiped out of market value and $ 3 billion cleared in long positions; according to the analyst, although most of the cryptocurrency market has lagged with BTC, “demonstrating the relative immaturity of this asset class and the market’s dependence on BTC”, there have been exceptions.

On the regulatory front, it emerged last week that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI), one of the leading decentralized exchanges.

On Wednesday the CEO of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Brian Armstrong said the SEC has threatened to sue the company if it goes ahead with the launch of its cryptocurrency lending product called ‘Lend’.

Through a series of tweets, Armstrong harshly criticized the market regulator, calling its behavior “sketchy”.