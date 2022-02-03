Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin make investors suffer

The major digital currencies on the market moved into negative territory on Wednesday evening; the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies in fact decreased by 4% to 1.8 trillion dollars.

Price trends of the main currencies Currency 24 hours 7 days Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.2% 0.4% $ 36,987.18 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -2.5% 10% $ 2,708.79 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -3.1% -4.1% $ 0.14

Coins in the highest rise in the last 24 hours (CoinGecko data) Cryptocurrency % Change in the last 24 hours (+/-) Price Internet Computer (ICP) + 7.8% $ 21.77 Quant (QNT) + 9.7% $ 113.64 Pocket Network (POKT) + 1.7% 1.25 dollars

Because it moves

Bitcoin’s performance is still linked to macroeconomic factors, including the possible rate hikes that continue to weigh on the market; however, this does not indicate a lack of wealthy investors waiting to pounce on BTC at the right opportunity.

“The most likely scenario for Bitcoin is that it will continue to consolidate, but if risk appetite remains stable in February, there will be a lot of money lying on the sidelines,” OANDA senior analyst wrote on Tuesday. Edward Moya.

The world’s leading cryptocurrency has reached its fourth largest oversold point in history, it said Marcus Sotiriouanalyst at the British digital asset brokerage firm GlobalBlock.

Quoting data from Glassnode, Sotiriou said: “High idle flow values ​​indicate that the old currencies are moving. Extremely low values, such as the ones we are currently seeing, show that most of the currencies traded are young, which suggests that the short-term holders are capitulating while the long-term holders are holding / accumulating ”.

Bitcoin Entity Adjusted Inactivity – Courtesy of Glassnode / GlobalBlock

According to Sotiriou, the data indicates that we have reached a point where the gap between long-term Bitcoin holders and short-term holders is at an all-time high.

The price of Bitcoin “has fallen by more than 50% in recent months, the whales have accumulated, while the short-term holders have capitulated,” wrote Sotiriou.

With the de facto legalization of cryptocurrencies in India, there is the possibility that the Asian country could become a source of funds able to flow into the main cryptocurrencies on the market and other digital currencies.

Raoul Palco-founder of Realvision, posted a tweet containing a survey by Deloitte showing that 82% of Indians intend to invest in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, which could represent an additional investment in the segment by 15%. of the world population.

Ive been flagging this for a while…. https://t.co/SFOEYVJA8j – Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) February 2, 2022

However, the short-term situation of BTC remains difficult: Michaël van de Poppean Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader, said Wednesday that if the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization drops to the $ 37,000 level, it “will begin to rapidly drop towards the lower boundary of the area around $ 34,000-35,000.”

If #Bitcoin loses this level at $ 37Kish, I think it will start to drop fast towards the lower bound of the region around $ 34-35K. pic.twitter.com/nMSdQt2J0H – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) February 2, 2022

Through another note viewed by Benzinga, OANDA’s Moya stated that it is too early for Bitcoin to attempt to reach the $ 40,000 level. “

“Bitcoin will continue to take a cue from what is happening on Wall Street, and currently it looks like the main event may be next week’s inflation report,” the analyst said.