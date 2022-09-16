Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices: September 15, 2022

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

This morning of Thursday, September 15, 2022, this is how they behave in the markets of cryptocurrencies both the first of them, Bitcoin, like other relevant digital currencies. We show below the contrast with various local currencies, where the parity of the first cryptocurrency to be launched with the US dollar is around 20 thousand USD per unit.

The most popular token in the market has remained in a range close to that value in recent weeks, with sporadic variations that return it to that price, after the virtual currency registered a considerable decrease throughout this 2022 with respect to the maximum records from the end of last year.

Bitcoin price this September 15, 2022:

  • Bitcoin in US dollars: 20 thousand 000.00
  • Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 400 thousand 342.00
  • Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 88 million 100 thousand 000.00
  • Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 863 thousand 228.00
  • Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 18 million 503 thousand 000.00
  • Bitcoin in euros: 20 thousand 014.30

We suggest you read American visa inadmissible? This is how you can ask for forgiveness

Ethereum price this September 15, 2022:

  • Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 575.17
  • Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 31 thousand 509.20
  • Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 930 thousand 748.00
  • Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 576.30

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today September 14 in dollars in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this September 15, 2022:

  • Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.060
  • Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.21
  • Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 265.36
  • Dogecoin in euros: 0.060

Remember that, if among your plans is to make investments in this type of cryptographic assets, do not forget the high volatility that they have in the markets, so you must be well informed with their prices in real time before making any transaction. .

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.

Follow us on

Graduated from the Faculty of International Studies and Public Policies of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. Observer of the sky and nature; fan of music and literature.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Plaza del Sol in Bayamón will close its doors

3 hours ago

Other Wanted: How the $1 Bill Is Worth About $30,000 | US dollars | TDEX-REVTLI | ANSWERS

3 hours ago

The car where Pep Guardiola shows himself humble through the European streets

7 hours ago

What is Ethereum’s “merger” and why is it “the biggest cryptocurrency revolution” since bitcoin

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button