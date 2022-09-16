Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices: September 15, 2022

This morning of Thursday, September 15, 2022, this is how they behave in the markets of cryptocurrencies both the first of them, Bitcoin, like other relevant digital currencies. We show below the contrast with various local currencies, where the parity of the first cryptocurrency to be launched with the US dollar is around 20 thousand USD per unit.

The most popular token in the market has remained in a range close to that value in recent weeks, with sporadic variations that return it to that price, after the virtual currency registered a considerable decrease throughout this 2022 with respect to the maximum records from the end of last year.

Bitcoin price this September 15, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 20 thousand 000.00

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 400 thousand 342.00

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 88 million 100 thousand 000.00

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 863 thousand 228.00

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 18 million 503 thousand 000.00

Bitcoin in euros: 20 thousand 014.30

Ethereum price this September 15, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 575.17

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 31 thousand 509.20

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 930 thousand 748.00

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 576.30

Dogecoin price this September 15, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.060

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.21

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 265.36

Dogecoin in euros: 0.060

Remember that, if among your plans is to make investments in this type of cryptographic assets, do not forget the high volatility that they have in the markets, so you must be well informed with their prices in real time before making any transaction. .

