Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices: September 26, 2022

This Monday, September 26, 2022, in the morning, he wakes up seeing the cryptocurrencies behaving in the following way and to the main one, Bitcointrading at a level close to 19 thousand US dollars per unit, with an upward trend in real time.

After its notable drop throughout 2022 from its all-time high recorded at the end of last year, the quintessential cryptocurrency remains relatively stable at a level close to 20 thousand USD while its investors wait for a rebound in the digital asset markets. .

Bitcoin price this September 26, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 19 thousand 105.40

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 387 thousand 732.98

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 85 million 049 thousand 373.89

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 771 thousand 180.46

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 18 million 705 thousand 090.44

Bitcoin in euros: 19 thousand 774.46

Ethereum price this September 26, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 315.18

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 26 thousand 704.80

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 5 million 856 thousand 509.69

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 362.03

Dogecoin price this September 26, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.061

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.24

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 272.38

Dogecoin in euros: 0.063

In the markets, these digital assets usually show high volatility, which is used by operators to obtain profits, but not exempt from high risk for their capital, so if it is among your plans to make transactions with this and other Tokens, you should take that factor into account and inform yourself well before each decision.

