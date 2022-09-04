Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices: September 3, 2022

On the morning of this Saturday, September 3, 2022, this is how they perform in the markets of cryptocurrencies major virtual currencies, chief among them, the Bitcoincurrently showing a downward trend to settle around 19 thousand 800 dollars for each unit.

After the setbacks experienced throughout the year from the all-time highs at the end of 2021, investors in the sector are expecting a rebound that falls short of definitively propelling the cryptocurrency above $20,000 back into bullish territory.

Bitcoin price this September 3, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 19 thousand 832.50

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 395 thousand 634.61

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 89 million 088 thousand 937.60

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 760 thousand 881.15

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 17 million 434 thousand 859.26

Bitcoin in euros: 19 thousand 925.53

Ethereum price this September 3, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 556.93

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 31 thousand 058.42

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 986 thousand 317.76

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 561.89

Dogecoin price this September 3, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.062

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.25

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 280.41

Dogecoin in euros: 0.063

Remember that the cryptoactive markets are unpredictable and the volatility of these currencies is high, which operators use in their favor to make profits but also represents a high risk for your capital, if you are planning to make investments. That is why it is important that you are well informed before starting to make transactions in this sector.

