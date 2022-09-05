Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices: September 4, 2022

Bitcoin and the cryptocurrencies The most relevant dawn trading as follows this Sunday, September 4, 2022 in the markets before different national currencies as a reference, where the most popular token in the world reaches a level of 19,800 dollars per unit.

After the setbacks experienced throughout the year from all-time highs towards the end of 2021, investors in the sector expect a rebound that falls short of definitively propelling the cryptocurrency above $20,000 back into positive territory. .

Bitcoin price this September 4, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 19 thousand 817.00

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 395 thousand 319.42

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 89 million 017 thousand 964.00

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 756 thousand 108.35

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 17 million 404 thousand 719.16

Bitcoin in euros: 19 thousand 891.08

Ethereum price this September 4, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 562.72

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 31 thousand 173.92

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 7 million 019 thousand 738.24

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 569.36

Dogecoin price this September 4, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.063

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.26

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 283.39

Dogecoin in euros: 0.063

Remember that the cryptoactive markets are unpredictable and the volatility of these currencies is high, which operators use in their favor to make profits but also represents a high risk for your capital, if you are planning to make investments. That is why it is important that you are well informed before starting to make transactions in this sector.

