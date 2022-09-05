Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices: September 5, 2022

The week starts this Monday, September 5, 2022 with Bitcoin and the cryptocurrencies most relevant performing as follows in the markets against different national currencies for comparison. The virtual currency par excellence is trading this morning around 19 thousand dollars per unit with a downward trend in real time.

After the setbacks experienced throughout the year from all-time highs towards the end of 2021, investors in the sector expect a rebound that falls short of definitively propelling the cryptocurrency above $20K back into positive territory. .

Bitcoin price this September 5, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 19 thousand 747.20

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 394 thousand 255.02

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 88 million 710 thousand 938.97

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 767 thousand 824.82

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 17 million 298 thousand 942.14

Bitcoin in euros: 19 thousand 897.31

Ethereum price this September 5, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 575.48

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 31 thousand 452.08

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 7 million 077 thousand 576.07

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 587.34

Dogecoin price this September 5, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.062

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.23

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 277.46

Dogecoin in euros: 0.062

Do not forget that the cryptoactive markets are unpredictable and the volatility of these currencies is high, which operators use in their favor to make profits but also represents a high risk for your capital, if you are planning to make investments. That is why it is important that you are well informed before starting to make your transactions.

