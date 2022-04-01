Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 1, 2022

On this Friday, April 1, 2022, cryptocurrencies register variable prices in the digital asset markets; where the most popular of them -and the first to be launched-, Bitcoinis trading higher this morning from a pullback the night before, but with momentum taking it above the $46k level in the last few minutes.

Other cryptocurrencies report gains, to varying degrees against the various national currencies with which they are compared, and in the case of the main virtual currencies, this is where they are at the moment.

Bitcoin price this April 1, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 46 thousand 598.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 922 thousand 150.00

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 175 million 549 thousand 440.40

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 5 million 168 thousand 288.34

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 36 million 432 thousand 981.82

Bitcoin in euros: 42 thousand 138.27

Ethereum price east April 1st from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 430.78

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 68 thousand 020.54

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 950 thousand 316.16

Ethereum in euros: 3 thousand 108.36

Dogecoin price this April 1, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.78

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 529.54

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

Remember that, if you are going to carry out any operation with crypto assets, it is best to analyze their behavior before any transaction, so that you understand more about their behavior and thus take care of your investment.

