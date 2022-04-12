Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 11, 2022

On the morning of this Monday, April 11, the most recognized cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, touches levels of 41 thousand dollars per unit after a gradual decline in several days after positioning itself around 45 thousand USD in the previous week.

The decline was also reflected in other cryptocurrencies whose behavior was also bearish against different national currencies, so their prices were lower at the beginning of this day.

Bitcoin price this April 11, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 41 thousand 150.40

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 821 thousand 950.98

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 154 million 325 thousand 196.90

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 625 thousand 221.05

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 33 million 732 thousand 103.92

Bitcoin in euros: 37 thousand 692.80

Ethereum price east April 11 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 045.45

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 60 thousand 990.98

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 413 thousand 814.97

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 798.29

Dogecoin price this April 11, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.84

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 529.64

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

If you want to take advantage of the decline of these digital assets to make transactions, make sure you are attentive to their evolution in the markets so that you find the ideal moment to carry out your operations.

